Plant engineering software is used by a wide range of professionals, ranging from plant engineers responsible for overall plant design and operation, process engineers optimizing industrial processes, and mechanical, civil, and electrical engineers designing specific systems within the plant. For example, the Plant 3D toolset, included as part of AutoCAD, enables plant designers to create and edit piping and instrumentation diagrams (P&IDs), and to generate and modify process plant models, which they use to produce piping isometrics and piping orthographic drawings.

In addition, project managers, engineering services, compliance managers, operations managers, engineers, on-site staff, and executive decision makers use software to monitor and optimize plant operations. For example, Autodesk Info360 Plant is a cloud-based operational analytics solution designed for water and wastewater treatment plants to improve real-time data analysis and enable workflows associated with performance, compliance, and improvement planning.