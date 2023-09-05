Traditional industrial robots are caged or walled off because their rapid repetitive motions and heavy materials often pose a danger to operators and coworkers. By contrast, cobots in manufacturing add efficiencies and value by working directly or sharing the workspace with human coworkers.

Cobots and people working together save space and reduce some of the cumbersome and expensive safety measures of traditional manufacturing. Integrating cobots into the workplace lets you design processes that combine the unique skills and abilities of human workers and robots to work faster and better.

Some industrial cobotics merely share the workspace with a human without any direct overlap; some work in sequence with the actions of a human; and some react to a human operator’s work, responsively matching pace and output in real time.

Consequently, cobots are ushering in a new style of manufacturing that brings out the best in robots and humans.

