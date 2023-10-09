Drafting software and programs

AutoCAD professional design and drafting software is used in architecture, construction, engineering, and manufacturing.

What is drafting software?

Drafting software replaces the paper, pencil, T-squares, and eraser crumbs of a previous generation with a computer screen and a mouse. With it, designers can create technical documentation for products, buildings, and structures quickly and easily, and focus more on concept and creativity, instead of computation and clutter.

How is drafting software used?

Electrical drawing

Discover specialized toolsets for creating electrical drawings with AutoCAD professional design and drafting software.

Learn more

Making blueprint drawings

Produce blueprint designs and drawings for creating a building, part, product, and more.

Learn more

Landscape design

Landscape architects and designers can build 2D and 3D technical drawings of planting designs, hardscape, topography and more.

Learn more

Architectural drawing

Whether it’s a concept drawing, site drawing or structural drawing, use Autodesk software to bring your architectural illustrations to life.

Learn more

Autodesk's best-selling drafting software

AutoCAD

2D and 3D CAD tools, with enhanced insights, AI-automations, and collaboration features. Subscription includes AutoCAD on desktop, web, mobile, and seven specialized toolsets.

Product details
AutoCAD LT

Best-in-class tool for 2D CAD drafting, drawing, and documentation. Subscription includes AutoCAD LT on desktop, web, and mobile.

Product details

AutoLISP is now available with AutoCAD LT

Use AutoLISP in AutoCAD LT to streamline workflows and enforce CAD standards through automation.

AutoCAD drafting tutorials

Get started with AutoCAD

Learn about the fundamentals of drafting in AutoCAD with these guides and videos.

Learn more

Tips for AutoCAD users

Discover the latest collection of favorite time-saving AutoCAD tips.

Download e-book

Guide to AutoCAD Basics

Uncover your guide to the basic commands that you need to create 2D drawings using AutoCAD LT.

Learn more

Drafting software in action

London’s national theater

The perfect platform to make theatrical magic

Project draftsman Oli Cooper uses AutoCAD to produce precise yet organic set designs.

Read story

Image courtesy of Oli Cooper.

MUNDEN FRY LANDSCAPE ASSOCIATES

Creating a sustainable garden setting with AutoCAD

Landscape-design firm uses AutoCAD to help with sustainable landscape design of a unique space at Pinterest headquarters in San Francisco.

Read story

Image courtesy of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

BENJAMIN PRATT

Creating and integrating designs with precision

Artist and draftsman Benjamin Pratt uses AutoCAD LT to sketch concepts before transferring them to the canvas.

Watch video (1:53 min.)

Courtesy of Benjamin Pratt

Additional drafting software resources

Learn about the fundamentals of AutoCAD LT with these guides and articles.

Get news, tips, and insider resources straight from Autodesk staff.

Get tutorials, tips and tricks, and product news on the official AutoCAD YouTube channel.

Get shortcut keys and command lists for AutoCAD.

View a demo of the basic tools in the AutoCAD user interface.

Get shortcut keys and command lists for AutoCAD LT.