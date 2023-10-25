Procedural generation has been used extensively in films in recent years. But what exactly is it used for?

Crowd/battle scenes

The Lord of the Rings trilogy of movies was widely lauded for its complex battle scenes; the filmmakers used procedural generation to create thousands of CGI warriors for shots without creating and placing them individually.

Specific VFX elements

Unlike procedurally generated games, the visual effects in films look the same every time you watch them. Using procedural generation to create film effects gives directors many options to choose from when inserting VFX. The infamous pit in 300, for example, was created in this way, allowing the team to tweak particular aspects of the look without doing it by hand.