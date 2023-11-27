AUTODESK CONSULTING

Cultivate innovation, drive transformation with Autodesk Consulting

While there is no formula for innovation, it is often found at the intersection of exceptional problem-solving and cutting-edge technology. In this sense, Autodesk Consulting is built to innovate.

Built to Innovate
Construction worker on the construction site of the Autodesk Gallery in San Francisco.

Draw actionable insights with data analytics & machine learning

Big data promises immense value in almost every industry, but it also poses unique challenges. Many firms struggle with the volume, variety, and velocity of information produced. Autodesk Consulting can work with you to harness your growing data stores to make more informed decisions.

A digital twin for AEC is a dynamic, up-to-date replica of a physical asset or set of assets—whether it’s a building, a campus, a city, or a railway—that brings together design, construction, and operational data.

Expand your products and services using the Autodesk platform

Innovative firms are applying the Autodesk platform to integrate with outside systems, personalize services, and create entirely new lines of business. Partner with Autodesk Consulting to develop new cloud-based products and services through these integrations that deliver differentiating experiences to your customers.

Overlay version of Construction-BLOX-1071.

Strengthen your resiliency with agile operating models

Disruption is the status quo in today’s business environment. Technical innovations are continuously shifting the way firms operate and global markets carry the effects of supply chain interruptions everywhere. Autodesk Consulting can help you take control with adaptable business and operating models.

Autodesk customer, Glumac, is a design and engineering firm that specializes in green building design. Autodesk customer, Joeris, is a general contracting firm based in San Antonio TX that specializes in pre-construction, construction and building modeling. Construction site located in San Antonio, Texas for a building that will include a geothermal energy system, solar, and a large-scale rainwater and condensation collection system.

Ingrain sustainability into your business processes

Global realities – including climate change and resource scarcity – are creating public demand for companies to pursue a commitment to sustainability. Partner with our sustainability experts in Autodesk Consulting to build the principles of a circular economy into your workflows for cost savings and competitive differentiation.

Rendering of a typical automotive component, a valve body, manufactured by our target audience using a CNC machine tool (Project Spark).

Improve your productivity with holistic process automation

Automation is the foundation for transforming how things are designed, made, owned, and operated. Implement simplicity, eliminate repetitive tasks, and durably scale. Autodesk Consulting can work with you on holistic process automation in order to drive organization-level efficiency.

Use cases

Data Insights

Model Insights

By unleashing the value of data stored in past projects, leadership teams and BIM Management can quickly assess the quality and shortcomings of a current model, reduce rework, and improve forecast accuracy.
construction-design-icon

Process Insights

With vast amounts of intuitively visualized asset data from all stages of the lifecycle, managers and operators can track metrics and ensure all high-level processes are functioning optimally.
bim-design-automation-icon

Business Insights

Public and organizational data enables leadership and project teams to understand the “what-ifs” of decisions, helping them increase revenue, maximize team resource utilization, and improve win rates.
bim-predictive-analytics-icon

Platform for New Business

Digital Twin Services

By pairing the virtual and physical worlds to analyze and monitor systems through simulation, design teams can offer asset owners an efficient, cost-effective asset planning that reduces CAPEX, OPEX, maintenance, and replacement costs.
bim-digital-twin-icon

Operational Services

Digital practice teams are building new capabilities on in-house platforms to better serve project and production teams across the enterprise, offering services such as process optimization, data visualization, and industry interoperability.
operation-service-icon

Product Configuration Services

Manufacturers and builders are enhancing their customer experience and diversifying revenue streams by offering accessible catalogs of configurable products.
monitor-cad-generic-icon

Future of Work

Adaptable Collaboration

Design and engineering firms are establishing flexible operating models that can rapidly redeploy centralized teams with corporate infrastructure to work remotely on private infrastructure.
bim-design-collaboration-icon

Virtual Environments

Enabling remote, virtual access to aggregated on-field asset data through AR, VR, and XR, project teams are employing multi-sensory experiences to analyze real-time information and augment their capacities.
bim-immersive-visualization-icon

Health & Safety Protocols

Occupational safety and health stakeholders are applying AI and robotics to ensure safety on the jobsite and factory floor, assess risk, and redirect resources where they are needed
construction-safety-icon

Sustainability

High-Performance Buildings

Owners and facility managers are benefiting from embedded intelligence in buildings, optimizing the asset’s energy efficiency, durability, lifecycle performance, and occupant productivity.
bim-mep-system-analysis-icon

Resilient, Smart Infrastructure & Cities

City and state agencies are using IoT devices, AI, 5G, and block-chain technology to better simulate operational hypotheses when developing roads, buildings, energy, and water infrastructure.
smart-sustainable-cities-icon

Low-Waste Construction & Manufacturing

Manufacturers and general contractors are applying AR/VR, digital prototyping, and Industrialized Construction to reduce material consumption and total carbon footprint.
deforestation-icon

Process Automation

Computational Design

By applying a rule-based modeling approach, designers and engineers can automate repetitive tasks and decisions based on pre-defined parameters.
3d-settings-icon

Generative Design

With an iterative objective-driven approach, designers and engineers can explore multiple design options to determine the optimal solution – from parts and products to buildings and construction sites.
generative-design-icon

Machining Automation

By adopting CAM standards and automating toolpath routines, manufacturers are reducing manual CNC programming operations for subtractive manufacturing and automating part setup.
machining-automation-icon

How we support your transformation

Advisory & Implementation Services offer flexible access to the full breadth of Autodesk Consulting, from strategic advisors and solution architects to technical implementation experts. Draw from our insight across converging industries, markets, processes, and technologies – up and down the supply chain and around the world – to push the boundaries of your industry and achieve the new possible.

Advisory services

Assess

Evaluate your current transformation strategy, processes, practices, and plans for implementation.

Shape

Refine or define a strategy based on your business requirements and informed by Autodesk insight.

Design

Define architecture from business, data, application, infrastructure, and integration perspectives.

Validate

Verify workflow automation, application integration, data connection, and API feasibility. Not available for MAKE technology.

Plan

Create a path to develop, integrate, and deploy the solution with visibility of key dependencies.

See terms and conditions

Implementation services

org-design-icon

Plan

Schedule, budget, and plan implementation activities in detail.

document-icon

Define

Define and document solution processes and workflows.

digital-experience-icon

Configure

Adjust settings of standard software and configure content. Not available for MAKE technology.

autodesk-laptop-icon

Develop

Sprint-based development using public APIs. Development environment only.

autodesk-collections-icon

Deploy

Install or upgrade Autodesk technology in the solution.

personal-development-icon

Train

Train key users and project teams on the new solution.

virtual-assistant-icon

Support

Analyze and troubleshoot implementation related issues.

See terms and conditions

What customers are saying

Autodesk Consulting

Download our pdf to learn more about consulting services and if they're right for you.