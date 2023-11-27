How to buy
Big data promises immense value in almost every industry, but it also poses unique challenges. Many firms struggle with the volume, variety, and velocity of information produced. Autodesk Consulting can work with you to harness your growing data stores to make more informed decisions.
Innovative firms are applying the Autodesk platform to integrate with outside systems, personalize services, and create entirely new lines of business. Partner with Autodesk Consulting to develop new cloud-based products and services through these integrations that deliver differentiating experiences to your customers.
Disruption is the status quo in today’s business environment. Technical innovations are continuously shifting the way firms operate and global markets carry the effects of supply chain interruptions everywhere. Autodesk Consulting can help you take control with adaptable business and operating models.
Global realities – including climate change and resource scarcity – are creating public demand for companies to pursue a commitment to sustainability. Partner with our sustainability experts in Autodesk Consulting to build the principles of a circular economy into your workflows for cost savings and competitive differentiation.
Automation is the foundation for transforming how things are designed, made, owned, and operated. Implement simplicity, eliminate repetitive tasks, and durably scale. Autodesk Consulting can work with you on holistic process automation in order to drive organization-level efficiency.
Model Insights
By unleashing the value of data stored in past projects, leadership teams and BIM Management can quickly assess the quality and shortcomings of a current model, reduce rework, and improve forecast accuracy.
Process Insights
With vast amounts of intuitively visualized asset data from all stages of the lifecycle, managers and operators can track metrics and ensure all high-level processes are functioning optimally.
Business Insights
Public and organizational data enables leadership and project teams to understand the “what-ifs” of decisions, helping them increase revenue, maximize team resource utilization, and improve win rates.
Digital Twin Services
By pairing the virtual and physical worlds to analyze and monitor systems through simulation, design teams can offer asset owners an efficient, cost-effective asset planning that reduces CAPEX, OPEX, maintenance, and replacement costs.
Operational Services
Digital practice teams are building new capabilities on in-house platforms to better serve project and production teams across the enterprise, offering services such as process optimization, data visualization, and industry interoperability.
Product Configuration Services
Manufacturers and builders are enhancing their customer experience and diversifying revenue streams by offering accessible catalogs of configurable products.
Adaptable Collaboration
Design and engineering firms are establishing flexible operating models that can rapidly redeploy centralized teams with corporate infrastructure to work remotely on private infrastructure.
Virtual Environments
Enabling remote, virtual access to aggregated on-field asset data through AR, VR, and XR, project teams are employing multi-sensory experiences to analyze real-time information and augment their capacities.
Health & Safety Protocols
Occupational safety and health stakeholders are applying AI and robotics to ensure safety on the jobsite and factory floor, assess risk, and redirect resources where they are needed
High-Performance Buildings
Owners and facility managers are benefiting from embedded intelligence in buildings, optimizing the asset’s energy efficiency, durability, lifecycle performance, and occupant productivity.
Resilient, Smart Infrastructure & Cities
City and state agencies are using IoT devices, AI, 5G, and block-chain technology to better simulate operational hypotheses when developing roads, buildings, energy, and water infrastructure.
Low-Waste Construction & Manufacturing
Manufacturers and general contractors are applying AR/VR, digital prototyping, and Industrialized Construction to reduce material consumption and total carbon footprint.
Computational Design
By applying a rule-based modeling approach, designers and engineers can automate repetitive tasks and decisions based on pre-defined parameters.
Generative Design
With an iterative objective-driven approach, designers and engineers can explore multiple design options to determine the optimal solution – from parts and products to buildings and construction sites.
Machining Automation
By adopting CAM standards and automating toolpath routines, manufacturers are reducing manual CNC programming operations for subtractive manufacturing and automating part setup.
Advisory & Implementation Services offer flexible access to the full breadth of Autodesk Consulting, from strategic advisors and solution architects to technical implementation experts. Draw from our insight across converging industries, markets, processes, and technologies – up and down the supply chain and around the world – to push the boundaries of your industry and achieve the new possible.
Schedule, budget, and plan implementation activities in detail.
Define and document solution processes and workflows.
Adjust settings of standard software and configure content. Not available for MAKE technology.
Sprint-based development using public APIs. Development environment only.
Install or upgrade Autodesk technology in the solution.
Train key users and project teams on the new solution.
Analyze and troubleshoot implementation related issues.
Download our pdf to learn more about consulting services and if they're right for you.