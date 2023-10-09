How to buy
Privacy | Do not sell or share my personal information | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Topology optimization is an algorithmic process that reveals the most efficient design based on a set of constraints or characteristics, often by removing material from the design. It concerns the number of connected components/boundaries belonging to the domain. Topological optimization techniques help users work around the limitations of pure shape optimization.
Topology optimization usually occurs near the end of the design process, typically when you run into weight emergency or need to reduce material costs. It is a mathematical method that uses simulation technology to predict performance without the need to interpret simulation results. Topology optimization technology automatically makes the changes required to improve the design.
Use topology optimization algorithms to develop a variety of complex engineering and design solutions.
Improve strength-to-weight ratios by removing excess material that is not necessary for the design’s performance requirements.
Shape optimization technology helps inform certain geometry decisions to specific constraints such as manufacturing methods.
Calculate the physical response of a given shape, depending on the forces the shape is subjected to.
Incorporate multiple types of physical phenomena such as fluid-structure interaction, thermal transfer, and stress loads to calculate optimal design.
Topology optimization was first used in the biomedical field for modeling implants to match the human skeletal structure. It then became widespread in aerospace. It is now used across advanced manufacturing industries.
Get multiple manufacturing-aware CAD-ready solutions integrated into your favorite CAD tool with Autodesk generative design.
In this hands-on tutorial session, learn how to design critical parts using shape optimization on the cloud within Fusion 360.
This presentation explores the newly developed topology optimization technology used in Autodesk Nastran In-CAD software, available in the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection.