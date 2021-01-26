Autodesk Maya: Create expansive worlds, complex characters, and dazzling effects

3D animation and visual effects software

Image courtesy of Framestore

What is Maya?

Autodesk Maya is professional 3D software for creating realistic characters and blockbuster-worthy effects.

  • Bring believable characters to life with engaging animation tools.

  • Shape 3D objects and scenes with intuitive modeling tools.

  • Create realistic effects—from explosions to cloth simulation.

Why use Maya?

Accelerate workflows

Maya’s powerful tools help you iterate faster so you can focus on creativity and meet deadlines.

Deliver stunning visuals

Add fine details to characters and scenes, and deliver quality work that keeps clients coming back.

Scale for complexity

Top artists in the industry rely on Maya to create the most complex shots, characters, and worlds.

What you can do with Maya

Still from the film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Image courtesy of Framestore.

Breathe life into 3D models with powerful animation tools

Whether you’re animating lifelike digi doubles or lovable cartoon characters, Maya has the animation toolset to bring your 3D assets to life.

Environment created with Bifrost for Maya. Image courtesy of Lucien Wutsh Michanol.

Create detailed effects and environments with Bifrost

From blazing explosions to luscious forests, Bifrost for Maya makes it possible to create complex simulations and worlds in a single visual programming environment.

Workflows and use cases

Video: Animating the Characters of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Animating Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 characters

Watch how Framestore developed stunning character animations for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with Maya.

Watch video (1:19:42 hr.)
Creature in a blue hat and green scarf looking at a device

Streamlining teamwork: Qvisten’s OpenUSD asset pipeline

Qvisten Animation built an OpenUSD (Universal Scene Description) asset pipeline with Maya to streamline teamwork and future-proof productions.

Read blog
Video: An inside look at Hogwarts Legacy

An Inside Look at the Hogwarts Legacy Game

Discover how the team at Warner Bros. Games Avalanche created and refined characters, animations, and cinematics for the highly anticipated fantasy game using Maya.

Watch video (58:28 min)

Maya resources

STAY UP TO DATE

M&E YouTube channel

Watch talks from industry experts and discover new tools, workflows, and more.

Watch now

TUTORIALS

Maya learning channel

Find modeling, rigging, animation, FX, and rendering tutorials to get you producing digital content.

Watch now

ARTICLES

Maya blog

Read Maya news and stories from animation, VFX, and games studios.

Visit blog

When to choose Maya or 3ds Max

Maya and 3ds Max are used by creative studios around the world for animation, modeling, visual effects, and rendering.

USD in Production at Animal Logic

Animal Logic shares their journey of how they integrated USD in Maya into their production pipeline.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Maya used for?

Maya is a professional 3D animation, modeling, simulation, and rendering toolset, designed for creating realistic characters and blockbuster-worthy effects.

From fantastic creatures to sweeping landscapes and explosive battle sequences, top artists, modelers, and animators rely on Maya’s award-winning toolset to bring today’s most-loved animated and live-action films, TV shows, and video games to life.

Who uses Maya?

Maya is used by 3D modelers, animators, lighting artists, and FX artists across the film, TV, and games industries.

Maya vs 3ds Max

Maya and 3ds Max are used by creative studios around the world for animation, modeling, visual effects, and rendering. Learn when to choose Maya and when to choose 3ds Max.

Which operating system does Maya run on?

Maya can run on Microsoft® Windows®, Apple® macOS®, and Linux®. See Maya system requirements for details.

How do I download Maya?

Autodesk provides download and install instructions for individuals and administrators. Your available downloads appear in Autodesk Account. Find your product, select a version, platform, language, and download method. For more information, visit  Autodesk support.

Can I install Maya on multiple computers?

With a subscription to Maya software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement for more information.

How do I convert my Maya free trial to a paid subscription?

Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Maya here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

How much does a Maya subscription cost?

The price of an annual Maya subscription is and the price of a monthly Maya subscription is . The price of a three-year Maya subscription is . If you have infrequent users and are interested in a pay-as-you-go option, please visit www.autodesk.ca/en/flex to learn more.

Do you offer subscriptions for students, educators, and educational institutions?

Students and teachers at qualified academic institutions worldwide are eligible for free access to Autodesk software for one-year through the Autodesk Education Community.

See more

Support and problem solving

Find troubleshooting articles and resolve your issue.

Get more with the Media & Entertainment Collection

Bring breathtaking scenes and characters to life for film, TV, and games.

All of the creative tools you need to build a powerful and scalable 3D animation pipeline for complex simulations, effects, and rendering.

Media & Entertainment Collection includes: