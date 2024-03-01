Civil engineering encompasses the planning, design, construction, and maintenance of diverse infrastructure projects, ensuring the safety and functionality of the built environment. Civil engineers work on varied projects, including transportation, water resources, environmental initiatives, geotechnical engineering, structural engineering, and more.

Civil site design, a specialized aspect of civil engineering, focuses on shaping land parcels for specific purposes. This involves grading, erosion control, drainage, stormwater management, utility placement, streetscaping, and landscaping for efficient and compliant sites. Civil site design projects aim to create functional layouts unique to the land’s characteristics and the project’s intended purpose.