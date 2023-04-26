AutoCAD enhances your 2D and 3D drafting and design experience with features that unlock insights and automations with the help of Autodesk AI. It’s tailored to discipline-specific workflows; stay connected with one experience on desktop, web, and mobile.

AutoCAD LT has many of the same features as AutoCAD at a lower price point. It allows you to view, edit, and share 2D designs with a comprehensive range of design tools, including web and mobile access.

The primary differences between AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT lie in the more advanced industry-specific toolsets, with AutoCAD offering both 2D and 3D drafting tools and automation capabilities while AutoCAD LT is focused on providing a comprehensive 2D drafting toolset. Compare all of the features of AutoCAD vs. AutoCAD LT to learn which version is right for you.

AutoCAD on the web is intended for users who are doing markups or light editing on 2D files on the go. With access to essential drafting tools on the web or on mobile, AutoCAD on the web allows you to bring teams together to review and edit CAD drawings via quick collaboration with AutoCAD users on designs. To create the more complex drawings that are required by most industries, AutoCAD LT is the correct solution. It provides robust 2D drafting capabilities, automation, and gives the ability to customize the ribbon and tool palette. Learn more about AutoCAD on the web here.