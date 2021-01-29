How to buy
JUL 28 - AUG 1 | DENVER
The SIGGRAPH community has a unique story and skillset that diversifies, enhances, and transforms our industry. SIGGRAPH is committed to celebrating these perspectives by supporting diversity and inclusion and elevating all voices through our content and experiences. Both in person in Denver and in our virtual venue, we offer an experience designed with you in mind, where every detail reflects our collective pursuit excellence.
AUG 21-23, CHENGDU CHINA
The Construction BIM Awards is the leading yearly event to showcase and recognise the best BIM uses in China. It is hosted by national industry association - CACEM (China Association of Construction Enterprise Management) and exclusively sponsored by Autodesk|ECS since 2020. The BIM Awards attracts over 3000+ China AEC enterprises annually.
SEP 9-14 | CHICAGO
IMTS – The International Manufacturing Technology Show, the largest and longest-running industry trade show in the Western Hemisphere, is held every other year at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. IMTS 2024, which will run September 9-14, 2024, is where the creators, the builders, the sellers, and the drivers of manufacturing technology come to connect and be inspired. Industry professionals from around the globe will visit IMTS to discover the latest innovations in digital and traditional manufacturing, experience more than 15,000 new machining technologies, and find processes that will help solve their manufacturing challenges and improve efficiency.
Register to join free Autodesk webinars or watch them on demand. This listing includes webinars across all industries, products, and regions.
Watch free on-demand and upcoming webinars to stay up-to-date on workflow best practices, industry trends, product releases, and more.