AU 2024: The Design & Make Conference

Join us at AU 2024 in San Diego October 15–17. Be part of the conference where connections are forged, innovations are celebrated, and the future comes to life.

 

Jul 28 - Aug 1 | Denver

SIGGRAPH

The SIGGRAPH community has a unique story and skillset that diversifies, enhances, and transforms our industry. SIGGRAPH is committed to celebrating these perspectives by supporting diversity and inclusion and elevating all voices through our content and experiences. Both in person in Denver and in our virtual venue, we offer an experience designed with you in mind, where every detail reflects our collective pursuit excellence. 

 

Automotive Innovation Forum 2024

AUG 21-23, CHENGDU CHINA

The 5th China Construction BIM Awards & Awarding Ceremony

The Construction BIM Awards is the leading yearly event to showcase and recognise the best BIM uses in China. It is hosted by national industry association - CACEM (China Association of Construction Enterprise Management) and exclusively sponsored by Autodesk|ECS since 2020. The BIM Awards attracts over 3000+ China AEC enterprises annually. 

AIA 24, June 5-8

SEP 9-14 | CHICAGO

IMTS

IMTS – The International Manufacturing Technology Show, the largest and longest-running industry trade show in the Western Hemisphere, is held every other year at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. IMTS 2024, which will run September 9-14, 2024, is where the creators, the builders, the sellers, and the drivers of manufacturing technology come to connect and be inspired. Industry professionals from around the globe will visit IMTS to discover the latest innovations in digital and traditional manufacturing, experience more than 15,000 new machining technologies, and find processes that will help solve their manufacturing challenges and improve efficiency.

