AUTODESK FUSION FOR DESIGN FOR MANUFACTURING (DFM)

Optimize designs and lower costs with Design for Manufacturing (DFM)

Bridge the gap between design and manufacturing by fostering a collaborative approach that leads to more efficient, cost-effective, and higher-quality products.

Design beautifully and manufacture efficiently (video: 1:49 min)

Design beautifully and manufacture efficiently

Incorporating DFM principles into the design process reduces errors, production time, and costs.  Autodesk Fusion allows engineers to consider manufacturing processes, materials, and constraints during the design phase to ensure that the final product can be produced efficiently, cost-effectively, and with high quality.

Transform workflows by connecting design and manufacturing

Reduce product and production defects

Utilize product design insights, simulation, and visualization tools to minimize rework and troubleshoot product defects early in the design process.

 

Collaborate with ease

Involve entire teams, individual stakeholders, and project vendors when you need to get meaningful feedback on design decisions.

 

Deliver products timely and sustainably

Apply key DFM insights to help reduce material waste, consolidate the number of assembly parts, and get production cost estimates. 

 

Brash Inc. product design in Fusion 360

"The simulation extension has helped us test structural loads to ensure compliance, as well as design for manufacturability for injection-molded products."

- Tyler Berryman, Product Design Engineer, Brash Inc.

Autodesk Fusion has everything you need to design for manufacture

Markup image in Fusion 360

Simplified Collaboration

Seamlessly collaborate with cloud-based data ensuring teams work on the same data. Web browser access grants entry for extended teams and captures design conversations.

 

CAM model in Fusion 360

Integrated CAD/CAM

Move seamlessly between design and manufacturing workspaces to optimize designs for ease of manufacturing and improve the utilization of resources.

 

Extensive Simulations

Autodesk Fusion's simulation environment tests your design under real-world conditions prior to production, minimizing the risk of manufacturing failures or design flaws.

 

3D modelling in Fusion 360

3D Parametric Modeling

Our parametric design capabilities allow for swift, efficient design changes, with an automatic design history update that accommodates manufacturing needs.

 

Generative Design

Leverage AI to generate various design solutions based on set parameters, choosing the one that’s most cost-effective and easy to manufacture.

 

ECAD/MCAD in Fusion 360

Unified PCB design

Quickly design circuits, visualize your electronic product's 3D model aspects, and test how the PCB fits within the design assembly with ECAD and MCAD integration.

 

Data Management in Fusion 360

Data Management

Track different versions and manage all design data in one place. Maintaining design integrity and avoiding confusion during manufacturing.

 

Sustainability in Fusion 360

Sustainability and DFMA

Optimize material utilization and simplify the design of a products to improve ease of manufacturing and efficiency of assembly.

 

Driving sustainable outcomes in design and manufacturing

Is your organization considering a move toward more sustainable outcomes? Or perhaps you want to persuade them to do so? This e-book explores various aspects of such an undertaking and examines a wide range of approaches.

Autodesk Fusion extensions

Extensions allow you to unlock advanced design and manufacturing technologies in Autodesk Fusion.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ's)

What is Design for manufacturing or Design for manufacturability?

Design for manufacturing, also referred to as design for manufacturability or DFM, is the process of incorporating restrictions that may be present from intended manufacturing methods into the product/part models during the initial design stages. This helps reduce the need for rework when a product is ready to be manufactured.

 

An example of applying DFM is when designing a part of which the intent is to manufacture using injection molding. Design restrictions such as undercuts, parting lines, and mold cavity filling need to be considered prior to a mold being built. If these are not addressed prior to mold building, the potential is high for issues like parts stuck in the mold cavity, poor part quality, and very expensive tooling. 

How does Autodesk Fusion aid with Design for Manufacturing (DFM)?

Autodesk Fusion and its extensions offer integrated CAD/CAM/CAE, parametric modeling, design simulation, generative design, and toolpath generation, making it an efficient tool for DFM. Using one or a combination of its features, allows engineers to design parts smartly, reducing post-process rework that can result in longer time to market and more money spent.

Can Autodesk Fusion create toolpaths and machine programs for various manufacturing processes?

Autodesk Fusion can generate toolpaths for different manufacturing processes and create machine programs for CNC machines, ensuring a smooth transition from design to manufacturing. The Autodesk Fusion Machining Extension adds additional tooling methods for more advanced machines. 

What is the role of generative design in DFM in Autodesk Fusion?

Generative design uses AI to create various design solutions based on set parameters, helping to choose a cost-effective and manufacturable design. When looking to optimize your part for manufacturability, generative design with Autodesk Fusion can include your manufacturing method of choice into its outcomes. As a result, it will produce outcomes that account for manufacturing method-specific restrictions in the CAD geometry, allowing potential for a quicker design-to-production workflow for the user. 

