Land development solutions

Civil 3D, when purchased as part of the AEC Collection, has functionality inside called Grading Optimization that can quickly grade a land development site and maximize dirt quantities by balancing the cut/fill for the project. This helps you understand cost for grading a site, which is a big part of the overall cost of the project.

Additionally, simulation software such as Autodesk InfraWorks, also part of the AEC Collection, can contribute to sustainable land development. It can help optimize efficiency in a project while contributing to a reduction in waste. Simulation can also help with the design of the project. One example would be vehicle or people movement simulation. This can help with placement of roads, sidewalks, and more.