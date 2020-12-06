You may be asked to submit additional documentation for proof of eligibility. This documentation must include:

Full name (must match name as shown in school registration)

Full name of the educational institution

A date within the current school term



Here are some examples of appropriate documentation, assuming they include the information above:

Official letter from the educational institution

Note: Here are templates of such a letter for students and faculty.

Registration receipt

Tuition receipt

Student or employee ID (photo not required)

Transcript

Faculty listing on school website



For more information, see Confirm eligibility for students and educators.