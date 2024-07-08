The two most important principles in design for assembly are to minimize the number of parts or components in a product and to minimize the number and complexity of assembly operations needed to put the product together. When designers seek to minimize part count, they can use ingenuity to develop more durable products that are easier to manufacture, repair, and maintain. Designers practicing DFA work toward a low part count and pursue simple part shapes, which can be faster and less complicated to assemble.

Minimizing the number and complexity of required assembly operations optimizes a product’s assembly process to be as fast, consistent, cost-effective, safe, and error-free as possible. There are many factors to consider to make a product as simple to assemble as possible, including designing the parts to be easy to handle, symmetrical, or oriented so they can only be aligned and inserted correctly. Using standardized, modular parts can make components more interchangeable.



Also important are a part-assembly sequence with accessible fixings that can be reached without specialist tools, and minimal amounts of bespoke jigs or fixtures required to hold parts during assembly. Finally, whether assembly will be automated or manual affects assembly logistics, as well as the balance between up-front costs vs. efficiency.



Design for assembly may encompass factors like material selection and manufacturing processes when those choices could affect assembly. However, DFA is often considered simultaneously alongside design for manufacturing (DFM), which seeks to make manufacturing processes as simple and cost-effective as possible. When product developers design according to production considerations, DFA and DFM are essentially two sides of the same coin, and they go by the combined term of design for manufacture and assembly (DfMA). This is the full integration of design with production.