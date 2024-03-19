Depending on the scope and goals of your construction, you can simulate various types of elements to understand how they interact with your proposed project, as well as pre-existing constraints such as local building codes:

Energy usage:Models energy consumption and performance to optimize building energy efficiency, assessing the impact of design choices, HVAC > systems, and insulation on energy usage.



Thermal simulation: Evaluates the thermal performance of a building, analyzing factors such as heat flow, temperature distribution, and thermal comfort. Thermal simulation helps design spaces that maintain optimal temperatures with minimal heating or cooling.



Daylight simulation: Determines how to combine sunlight and shading to make occupants comfortable and reduce artificial lighting needs.



Airflow simulation: Models how air moves within the proposed structure so that designers can create efficient ventilation and ensure high air quality indoors.



Solar radiation simulation: Examines the impact of solar radiation on a building’s performance, evaluating shading, solar heat gain, and the potential for integrating solar energy solutions.



Acoustic simulation: Models the impact of ambient sound in a building.



Fire and smoke simulation: Simulates how fire and smoke would spread, with goals of increasing survivability, making evacuation easier, and putting out the fire.



Structural load analysis: Simulates the forces and stresses acting on a structure to predict the structural integrity of a building.



Mechanical system simulations: Predicts heating, cooling, and airflow loads to optimize building mechanical, ventilation, and HVAC systems for efficiency and comfort.



Needs will vary, but the goal of building simulation remains the same: helping designers and engineers make informed decisions during the planning and design stages so they can create sustainable, safe, efficient, and comfortable buildings.

