What is volume rendering?

Volume rendering is a computer graphics technique for visualizing 3D data sets. It involves working directly with volumetric data represented as a 3D grid of values known as voxels.
Volume rendering is a crucial technique in visual effects (VFX) and animation, allowing artists to create and visualize complex volumetric phenomena like smoke, fire, clouds, and fog with stunning realism. Unlike traditional surface rendering, which only deals with the surfaces of objects using polygons and meshes, 3D volume rendering captures the intricate internal structures and properties of these phenomena, resulting in more immersive and engaging visual experiences. This capability has significantly advanced the industry, enabling the creation of more dynamic and lifelike effects.
Several algorithms are pivotal components of volume renderers, including ray casting, texture slicing, and volume ray marching:
The critical difference between volume rendering and traditional surface rendering lies in their approaches to 3D data visualization. Surface rendering focuses on external surfaces, using techniques like rasterization and ray tracing to project these surfaces onto a 2D screen. In contrast, volume rendering works with volumetric data represented as a 3D grid of voxels. This method allows for visualization of internal structures, making it essential for rendering semi-transparent materials and volumetric effects.
Volume renderers use advanced technology to visualize complex 3D data sets, playing a crucial role in VFX and animation. One of the key advancements is graphics processing unit (GPU)-based rendering, which enables real-time visualization by utilizing the technology’s parallel processing capabilities. This allows interactive exploration and manipulation of volumetric data, essential for real-time applications like medical imaging and scientific visualization and for creating dynamic visual effects in VFX production.
Shaders are integral to the GPU rendering pipeline, handling vertex and pixel data computations. In volume rendering, vertex shaders process the geometry representing the volume, while fragment shaders perform per-pixel operations like sampling voxel data, interpolation, and applying transfer functions. These shaders determine each pixel’s final color and opacity, producing more accurate and high-quality visualizations of volumetric effects.
Fundamental techniques in volume rendering include transfer functions, interpolation, and various visualization strategies. Transfer functions map voxel data to optical properties like color and opacity, highlighting specific features within the volume. Interpolation methods, like trilinear interpolation, provide smooth transitions between voxel values. Visualization strategies like ray casting, texture slicing, and volume ray marching enable detailed, more accurate rendering of internal structures within volumetric data.
Volume rendering offers invaluable benefits for VFX artists and animators, including:
Volume rendering excels at visualizing complex phenomena like smoke, fire, and clouds, capturing intricate internal structures for immersive and engaging visual effects.
Unlike surface rendering, volume rendering visualizes entire volumes, making it essential for applications like medical imaging to depict tissues and organs more accurately.
GPU-based rendering enables real-time manipulation of volumetric data, enhancing workflows and decision making in fields like scientific visualization and VFX production.
Transfer functions map data values to colors and opacity, highlighting specific features and making subtle differences more visible for better data analysis.
Techniques like ray casting, texture slicing, and volume ray marching provide flexibility, finding the best balance of quality and performance for various data types.
Advanced shading and interpolation in volume rendering produce detailed, realistic effects, enhancing the visual richness of scenes in VFX and animation.
PUNCTUM IMAGES
A Prague-based creative studio uses Autodesk 3Ds Max to showcase supercharged engines in full CGI.
Image courtesy of Punctum Images
POSSIBLE
A video design studio uses an Arnold-based pipeline to reimagine Riot Games’ Worlds 2021 show opener as a cinematic short film.
THE MILL
A renowned visual effects studio uses Arnold and Maya to create a 350-foot promotional ad for Marvel Studios’ The Marvels.
MEGALIS VFX
Creative and VFX studios use Arnold and OpenUSD to bring charming creatures and fantastical worlds to life.
Image courtesy of Megalis VFX
Ray tracing and 3D volume rendering are both rendering techniques that use rays to generate images, but each serves different purposes and operates on various types of data. Ray tracing is used for photorealistic rendering by simulating light interactions with surfaces, capturing effects like reflections, refractions, and shadows, typically using geometric data represented as polygons or meshes. In contrast, volume rendering visualizes 3D volumetric data, represented as a grid of voxels, to display internal structures and properties, making it ideal for medical imaging and for rendering phenomena like smoke and fire.
3D volume rendering offers many advantages, including the realistic visualization of complex phenomena like smoke, fire, and clouds by capturing their intricate internal structures. It is an essential tool for applications requiring detailed internal structure representation. For example, in medical imaging, volume rendering is used to visualize tissues and internal organs.
GPU-based rendering advancements enable real-time interaction with volumetric data, improving scientific visualization and VFX production workflows. Transfer functions enhance data interpretation by highlighting specific features and subtle differences. Volume rendering also supports various techniques, offering flexibility to balance quality and performance.
Rendering involves multiple stages, which vary based on context. The 3D rendering process starts with scene setup to determine camera angles, followed by creating the 3D geometry, applying textures and lighting, and adding interior design details. Using rendering software, artists place objects to define the virtual environment, set up realistic lighting, apply materials and textures, and generate the final image. From a technical perspective, rendering includes object rendering (handling opacity, transparency, and shadow casting) and managing advanced properties (sorting and filtering objects). Rendering can be categorized into pre-rendering (offline) for high-quality outputs and real-time rendering (interactive) for faster computation.