Lean construction is a project management approach that helps to maximize value and minimize waste of construction projects by streamlining processes, improving communication, and reducing delays and rework.
Lean construction software tools offer features that help optimize project workflows through an integrated and scalable approach, ultimately improving productivity, reducing costs, and increasing bottom line.
The lean BIM process uses a detailed virtual model of a building to identify potential problems during planning, helping to reduce errors and rework, and complete the project more efficiently.
Centralize construction project schedules to track tasks, milestones, & deadlines.
Communicate with project stakeholders to improve efficiency & decision-making.
Allocate and track resources such as labor, equipment, & materials to reduce waste.
Monitor project progress to identify areas for improvement & increased efficiency.
Complete projects faster and with fewer resources to improve profitability.
Reduce the time spent on costly subcontracting project management tasks.
Learn common myths and misconceptions, the role of technology, and the ideal project delivery method with lean construction.
Leverage lean business principles and technology to improve operations and increase the profit margins and ROI on construction projects.
Lean construction processes support construction teams to achieve better scheduling, win work, improve quality, enhance site safety, and reduce costs while minimizing waste.
Lean construction is a management philosophy adopted from lean manufacturing principles. The main principles of lean construction include:
Lean construction and project management are not the same, but they are closely related. Project management is a broader discipline that involves the planning, organizing, directing, and controlling resources to achieve specific project goals and objectives within a given time frame and budget.
On the other hand, lean construction is a specific management philosophy and approach derived from lean manufacturing principles, which focuses on maximizing value and minimizing waste in construction projects. Lean construction can be considered a subset of project management, as it provides a set of principles and practices that can be applied within the broader context of project management to improve project outcomes.
Lean construction offers several benefits over other project management methodologies due to its focus on maximizing value and minimizing waste. Some of the key benefits include:
Lean construction can improve sustainability in the construction industry by streamlining processes and improving project quality. Some examples of how lean construction software contributes to sustainability include:
Implementing lean construction in your organization requires a commitment to change and a focus on continuous improvement. Here is a step-by-step approach to help you get started: