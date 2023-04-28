Lean construction software

Lean construction and project management are not the same, but they are closely related. Project management is a broader discipline that involves the planning, organizing, directing, and controlling resources to achieve specific project goals and objectives within a given time frame and budget.

On the other hand, lean construction is a specific management philosophy and approach derived from lean manufacturing principles, which focuses on maximizing value and minimizing waste in construction projects. Lean construction can be considered a subset of project management, as it provides a set of principles and practices that can be applied within the broader context of project management to improve project outcomes.