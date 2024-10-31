Streamlining the film production process with tools such as Autodesk Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) and Autodesk Flow Capture (formerly Moxion) can significantly improve productivity through all stages of production. For example, during early development, assets like scripts, storyboards, concept art, and other files are stored centrally in the cloud so all team members can access the latest versions, share ideas, and collaborate easily.

During preproduction, these film production tools help teams create schedules and budgets, and track assets such as location scouting photos, design files, and other materials to align everyone on the most up-to-date information. Automated scheduling and budgeting tools reduce tedious manual tasks and ensure accurate updates.

During filming, film production software like Flow Capture can stream camera footage directly to virtual viewing rooms so it’s available for immediate feedback and adjustments from the team. This also enables the postproduction stage to begin while filming is still in progress.

Throughout filming and postproduction, film production software like Flow Production Tracking can be used to manage and update schedules as changes arise, manage budgets, and track assets like versions and shots as they move through the pipeline.