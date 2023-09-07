Any process that contains a flow of events, from air temperatures in a crowded room to the manufacture of an injection molded plastic part, can be simulated and tested visually.

Simulations can be used to optimize a design, test a theory, train or improve safety, and even entertain. If you’re building something, a simulation will tell you how it will behave in response to real-world forces and effects before you make it. Simulation is often used in place of or to minimize the number of physical prototypes.

A simulation consists of inputs like the object or process and the external agents or forces that will impact it. The output is a report or analysis on the system’s performance, letting you identify the area or point in time where it needs improvement based on the forces that will affect that design in the real world.