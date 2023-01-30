If your subscription is enabled for auto-renew, simply verify that auto-renew is turned on and your payment method is correct in Autodesk Account.

If your subscription is not enabled for auto-renew, you’ll have to manually renew. Prior to expiration, renewal reminders will be emailed to your contract manager. If your subscription can be renewed online, go to your account to renew starting 90 days before your subscription expires.

If you have questions at renewal time, you can talk with your sales rep about options including adding seats, aligning subscription billing dates, upgrading to a Premium plan, or switching to an Industry Collection.

For help renewing, contact your sales representative or fill out our form to have us contact you.