Changes to any factory are expensive. The cost isn’t just in provisioning a new manufacturing or process instrument; it’s also the losses of stopping production while the changes are deployed and tested. The risks are that the new process isn’t an improvement over the old process and that costs could escalate—including investment in equipment and a slowdown in production—which will affect profits.

Discrete event simulation software is an Industry 4.0 technology that helps break manufacturing processes into distinct events, modeling them in 2D or 3D and testing proposed production changes in a virtual environment.



Discrete simulation software gives you a clearer picture of how changes will affect a live production environment before you go through the time and expense of implementing changes.



Imagine a production line in an automotive factory. In discrete event simulation software, every operation and every task—of human operators, material flow, or handling—along the line is modeled with a departure event and an arrival event. Breaking each operation or task into an event helps to visualize the movements to optimize output.



You can then adjust each event in turn or concurrently to support your output goals, whether that’s speeding up production, analyzing for supply-chain or production bottlenecks, or adjusting production levels according to market demand in real time.



When your facility and processes are modeled entirely in 3D, it also has potential as a digital twin.



Real-time data from equipment and processes can be collected through Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) frameworks and fed back into the simulation model, where an accurate, up-to-the-minute representation of the production processes can be used for any optimization analysis.

