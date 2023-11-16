Virtual photography & 3D commerce

When selling online it's important to provide as much visual information as possible to prospective customers to convince them to purchase your product. Manufacturers who sell highly complex and customizable goods with potentially thousands of different configurations will often struggle to find a scalable method for product imagery that fits within their available time and budget. 3D product visualization software can help generate high-quality photorealistic graphics for products from various angles and scales. AR and VR can also provide an interactive product asset based on a 3D model.