What is Autodesk Fusion?

Autodesk Fusion combines CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB into a single, integrated cloud software platform. It includes all the tools that you need to go from design to manufacturing, seamlessly.
With Autodesk Fusion, you'll be able to:
Product designers require solutions that help them bring consumer products to market faster and to easily transition from design to production. Autodesk Fusion enables moving easily between 3D design, manufacturing, simulation, electronics, drawings, and photo-realistic rendering environments.
Autodesk Fusion offers various 3D design tools that include sketching, direct, surface, parametric, mesh, and free-form modeling, as well as rendering, PCB design integration, sheet metal, and assembly design.
Autodesk Fusion makes it easy to program CNC machines. Manufacturing features include 2D and 2.5D machining, 3-axis machining, multi-axis positional machining, 4, and 5-axis machining, turning, turn-mill, probing, part inspection, and access to advanced machining capabilities.
Gain access to comprehensive electronics and PCB design tools, including schematic design and PCB layout tools, PCB manufacturing, customizable design rules, SPICE simulation, electronics cooling and more. Autodesk Fusion allows ECAD and MCAD designers to collaborate on the same design. Your PCB data is your mechanical data.
Reduce prototyping costs with the built-in simulation functionality. Gain access to static and thermal stress, modal frequency, buckling, event simulation, shape optimization, and more.
Generative design technology in Autodesk Fusion enables you to explore endless manufacturing-ready design concepts and optimize for specific constraints, materials, and production processes.
Autodesk Fusion puts data and collaboration at the center as a cloud product development platform. Share projects securely with stakeholders anytime, anywhere. Review designs, track changes, and provide feedback in real-time using a single tool.
Autodesk Fusion offers affordable and flexible subscription options for those who would like access to all features and functionality. A subscription gives you access to fully featured:
You can try all the features and functionality of Autodesk Fusion with a free 30-day trial.
Autodesk Fusion is free for personal, hobbyist users. Autodesk Fusion for personal use (formerly known as Autodesk Fusion for hobbyist users) is a limited-featured, free version that may be renewed on a yearly basis and provides limited capabilities.
To qualify, you must generate less than $1,000 USD in annual revenue and use Autodesk Fusion for home-based, non-commercial design, manufacturing, and fabrication projects only.
Autodesk Fusion is free for qualifying students and educators giving you access to free professional 3D modeling, CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB. With Autodesk Fusion, you can create 3D designs, collaborate, manage data, create toolpaths, and run simulations to validate your designs.
Prepare yourself or your students for careers in design, engineering, and manufacturing.
There are a variety of learning resources including video tutorials, self-guided courses, and product documentation to help you easily learn how to use Autodesk Fusion.
The Autodesk Fusion fundamentals course walks through the basics of Autodesk Fusion before showing how to get started with 3D modeling. You'll learn how to navigate the user interface, set your preferences, adjust display settings, use the toolbox and more.
In this series of self-paced video tutorials, you'll learn how to get started with basic sketches and constraints and then learn how to use the solid modeling tools in Autodesk Fusion.
Take your 2D sketches to 3D design with this introduction to 3D modeling series. You'll learn how to edit 3D models, apply materials and appearances, the difference between direct and parametric modeling and more.
If you have an active Autodesk Fusion subscription or offering, follow these steps to download Autodesk Fusion:
TOSHULIN uses generative design in Autodesk Fusion to transform CNC machine design.
With a Autodesk Fusion subscription, you’ll get integrated CAD, CAM, CAE, & PCB on a single development platform. You'll also get access to Autodesk Fusion extensions and consumptive services, such as generative design, cloud simulation, and cloud rendering.
A Autodesk Fusion subscription gives you access to:
Autodesk Fusion is offered as monthly, 1-year, and 3-year subscription terms to meet your needs:
If you purchased online from Autodesk, your subscription will automatically renew so long as your payment information is up to date and your autorenew remains turned on in your Autodesk Account. If you have a nonrenewable subscription, before expiry, renewal reminders will be emailed to your Contract Manager. To renew, contact your sales rep or reseller provided in your renewal notification or use the Autodesk Reseller Locator. To show our appreciation to you, if you renew before your subscription expires, you get special renewal pricing – typically 10% less than you would pay for a new subscription.
Autodesk Fusion and AutoCAD are both CAD software tools. Even though they are both developed by Autodesk, their working ideas and practices are slightly different. Autodesk Fusion is an integrated 3D modeling, CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB, collaboration, and data management platform whereas AutoCAD is a 2D and 3D CAD drafting software.
Autodesk Fusion connects your entire product development process in a single cloud-based platform for Mac and PC. Explore and refine the form of your design with sculpting, modeling, and generative design tools. Since your Autodesk Fusion designs are stored and shared with your team in the cloud, you can iterate on your design ideas in real-time, which increases team productivity. You can optimize and validate your design with assemblies, joint and motion studies, and simulations. Then communicate your design through photorealistic renderings and animations. Finally, you can print a rapid prototype of your design on a 3D printer or generate CAM toolpaths for CNC machines to manufacture your design. Learn more about Autodesk Fusion for Product Design.
Autodesk Fusion includes a variety of resources to help you learn the software quickly in successfully. These include self-paced learning video tutorials, product documentation, in-product learning modules, YouTube tutorials, and quick tip videos, and Forum support from your extensive community of users. With a paid subscription to Autodesk Fusion you also get access to in-product chat and technical support.
Yes, Autodesk Fusion for Mac delivers unified CAD, CAM, CAE and PCB software in a flexible, complete package available for Mac OS and mobile devices. Autodesk Fusion for Mac provides a collaborative platform to help streamline the product development process from design to manufacturing.