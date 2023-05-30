The future of design and manufacturing

What is Autodesk Fusion?

Autodesk Fusion is the first and only CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB, collaboration and data management software platform developed by Autodesk. Learn about features and functionality, various offerings, and pricing options for Autodesk Fusion.

Autodesk Fusion combines CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB into a single, integrated cloud software platform. It includes all the tools that you need to go from design to manufacturing, seamlessly.

With Autodesk Fusion, you'll be able to:

  • Explore design iterations with easy to use 3D modeling tools
  • Produce high-quality CNC machined parts with integrated CAD/CAM
  • Gain access to unified electronics design
  • Test the performance of your designs with 3D simulation tools
  • Explore manufacturing-ready outcomes with generative design
  • Collaborate and manage your data seamlessly in the cloud

Autodesk Fusion for consumer product development

Product designers require solutions that help them bring consumer products to market faster and to easily transition from design to production.  Autodesk Fusion enables moving easily between 3D design, manufacturing, simulation, electronics, drawings, and photo-realistic rendering environments.

  • Iterate faster with simultaneous collaboration capabilities
  • Minimize delays with ECAD/MCAD integration
  • Simplify project communications with connected teams in one platform

Autodesk Fusion features

3d-design-modeling-fusion-360

3D design and modeling

Autodesk Fusion offers various 3D design tools that include sketching, direct, surface, parametric, mesh, and free-form modeling, as well as rendering, PCB design integration, sheet metal, and assembly design.

CNC-machining-autodesk-fusion-360

Manufacturing

Autodesk Fusion makes it easy to program CNC machines. Manufacturing features include 2D and 2.5D machining, 3-axis machining, multi-axis positional machining, 4, and 5-axis machining, turning, turn-mill, probing, part inspection, and access to advanced machining capabilities.

 

electronics-autodesk-fusion-360

Electronics

Gain access to comprehensive electronics and PCB design tools, including schematic design and PCB layout tools, PCB manufacturing, customizable design rules, SPICE simulation, electronics cooling and more. Autodesk Fusion allows ECAD and MCAD designers to collaborate on the same design. Your PCB data is your mechanical data.

uterate-uk-simulation-autodesk-fusion-360

Simulation

Reduce prototyping costs with the built-in simulation functionality. Gain access to static and thermal stress, modal frequency, buckling, event simulation, shape optimization, and more.

 

generative-design-autodesk-fusion-360

Generative design

Generative design technology in Autodesk Fusion enables you to explore endless manufacturing-ready design concepts and optimize for specific constraints, materials, and production processes.

collaboration-data-management-fusion-360

Collaboration and data management

Autodesk Fusion puts data and collaboration at the center as a cloud product development platform. Share projects securely with stakeholders anytime, anywhere. Review designs, track changes, and provide feedback in real-time using a single tool.

 

Why over 4.6 million users have chosen Autodesk Fusion

Autodesk Fusion offerings

Dirt bike rendering created with Fusion 360

Autodesk Fusion subscription

Autodesk Fusion offers affordable and flexible subscription options for those who would like access to all features and functionality. A subscription gives you access to fully featured:

  • Design and 3D modeling
  • Import and export file types
  • Data management and collaboration
  • Manufacturing (CAM/CNC machining)
  • Electronics
  • Simulation
  • In-product chat and technical support
  • Access to Autodesk Fusion extensions and generative design

You can try all the features and functionality of Autodesk Fusion with a free 30-day trial.

Woman working with Fusion 360

Autodesk Fusion for personal, hobby use

Autodesk Fusion is free for personal, hobbyist users. Autodesk Fusion for personal use (formerly known as Autodesk Fusion for hobbyist users) is a limited-featured, free version that may be renewed on a yearly basis and provides limited capabilities.

To qualify, you must generate less than $1,000 USD in annual revenue and use Autodesk Fusion for home-based, non-commercial design, manufacturing, and fabrication projects only.
 

Entry-level Autodesk Fusion 360 workshop taught at Diablo Valley College

Autodesk Fusion for educators

Autodesk Fusion is free for qualifying students and educators giving you access to free professional 3D modeling, CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB. With Autodesk Fusion, you can create 3D designs, collaborate, manage data, create toolpaths, and run simulations to validate your designs.  

Prepare yourself or your students for careers in design, engineering, and manufacturing.

Learn how to use Autodesk Fusion

There are a variety of learning resources including video tutorials, self-guided courses, and product documentation to help you easily learn how to use Autodesk Fusion.

Autodesk Fusion fundamentals

The Autodesk Fusion fundamentals course walks through the basics of Autodesk Fusion before showing how to get started with 3D modeling. You'll learn how to navigate the user interface, set your preferences, adjust display settings, use the toolbox and more.

 

Get started

Get started with modeling

In this series of self-paced video tutorials, you'll learn how to get started with basic sketches and constraints and then learn how to use the solid modeling tools in Autodesk Fusion.

 

Get started

Get started with 3D modeling

Take your 2D sketches to 3D design with this introduction to 3D modeling series. You'll learn how to edit 3D models, apply materials and appearances, the difference between direct and parametric modeling and more.

 

Get started

How to install Autodesk Fusion

If you do not have an active Autodesk Fusion license, click here

If you have an active Autodesk Fusion subscription or offering, follow these steps to download Autodesk Fusion: 

  1. Sign in to your Autodesk Account to view your Products and Services. 
  2. Find Autodesk Fusion.
  3. Click Download now.  

Who uses Autodesk Fusion?

BBI-autosport-autodesk-fusion-360

BBI Autosport

BBI Autosport uses Autodesk Fusion to build custom cars from scratch.

 

Watch video
PEMBREE-Autodesk-Fusion-360

PEMBREE

PEMBREE uses Autodesk Fusion to make sustainable bike components.

 

Watch video
TOSHULIN-generative-design-fusion-360

TOSHULIN

TOSHULIN uses generative design in Autodesk Fusion to transform CNC machine design.

 

Watch video

How much does Autodesk Fusion cost?

With a Autodesk Fusion subscription, you’ll get integrated CAD, CAM, CAE, & PCB on a single development platform. You'll also get access to Autodesk Fusion extensions and consumptive services, such as generative design, cloud simulation, and cloud rendering.

A Autodesk Fusion subscription gives you access to:

Autodesk Fusion is offered as monthly, 1-year, and 3-year subscription terms to meet your needs:

  • Monthly subscription: paid monthly
  • 1-year subscription: paid annually
  • 3-year subscription: paid every 3 years

Autodesk Fusion resources

Get the latest product updates, tips, tutorials, community news, and industry trends to keep you in the know.

 

Get access to video tutorials and self-guided courses.

 

Sign up for live and on-demand webinars, and local events.

 

Get tips on how to use Autodesk Fusion’s fully integrated multi-disciplinary workspaces, intuitive workflows, and powerful features to grow your business.

 

Connect with your peers and get help from the experts.

 

 

Your portal to both community and professional built add-ins for Autodesk Fusion.

 

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

How can I renew my Autodesk Fusion subscription?

If you purchased online from Autodesk, your subscription will automatically renew so long as your payment information is up to date and your autorenew remains turned on in your Autodesk Account. If you have a nonrenewable subscription, before expiry, renewal reminders will be emailed to your Contract Manager. To renew, contact your sales rep or reseller provided in your renewal notification or use the Autodesk Reseller Locator. To show our appreciation to you, if you renew before your subscription expires, you get special renewal pricing – typically 10% less than you would pay for a new subscription.

What are the system requirements for Autodesk Fusion?

System requirements are updated in every release and posted in the forum at the following links:

Learn more

Is Autodesk Fusion the same as AutoCAD?

Autodesk Fusion and AutoCAD are both CAD software tools. Even though they are both developed by Autodesk, their working ideas and practices are slightly different. Autodesk Fusion is an integrated 3D modeling, CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB, collaboration, and data management platform whereas AutoCAD is a 2D and 3D CAD drafting software.

Where does Autodesk Fusion fit in the design process?

Autodesk Fusion connects your entire product development process in a single cloud-based platform for Mac and PC. Explore and refine the form of your design with sculpting, modeling, and generative design tools. Since your Autodesk Fusion designs are stored and shared with your team in the cloud, you can iterate on your design ideas in real-time, which increases team productivity. You can optimize and validate your design with assemblies, joint and motion studies, and simulations. Then communicate your design through photorealistic renderings and animations. Finally, you can print a rapid prototype of your design on a 3D printer or generate CAM toolpaths for CNC machines to manufacture your design. Learn more about Autodesk Fusion for Product Design.

Is Autodesk Fusion easy to learn?

Autodesk Fusion includes a variety of resources to help you learn the software quickly in successfully. These include self-paced learning video tutorials, product documentation, in-product learning modules, YouTube tutorials, and quick tip videos, and Forum support from your extensive community of users.  With a paid subscription to Autodesk Fusion you also get access to in-product chat and technical support.

Can I use Autodesk Fusion on Mac?

Yes, Autodesk Fusion for Mac delivers unified CAD, CAM, CAE and PCB software in a flexible, complete package available for Mac OS and mobile devices. Autodesk Fusion for Mac provides a collaborative platform to help streamline the product development process from design to manufacturing.

