Schematic design software is an essential tool in an architect’s toolkit, bridging the gap between conceptual ideas and concrete architectural plans. It helps architects create preliminary designs and layouts, providing a platform to visualize concepts and draft initial plans. At this early stage, users can explore spatial relationships, scale, and functionality and make rapid iterations and adjustments based on client feedback and site-specific requirements.

The software supports 2D drafting and 3D modeling features, making it a versatile choice for presenting everything from simple floor plans to complex three-dimensional visualizations. With these capabilities, architects can toggle between different views to better understand how spaces will feel and function. The 3D features are particularly valuable for communicating design intent to clients and stakeholders, offering a lifelike representation of the architectural vision that can be essential for approval processes.