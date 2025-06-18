Engineering change management is a structured approach to managing changes in products, processes, or systems. It includes the identification, documentation, evaluation, and implementation of changes. This aids in making sure that changes are managed correctly and don't negatively impact the final product.

Engineering change management aims to maintain consistency and quality by making sure that any changes are assessed and communicated to all relevant departments and stakeholders. With a structured engineering change management process, companies have fewer errors, lower costs, and improved efficiency. Even collaboration and coordination among your teams improves for smarter decision-making and timely project delivery.