What is engineering change management?

Engineering change management is a structured approach to managing changes in products, processes, or systems. It includes the identification, documentation, evaluation, and implementation of changes. This aids in making sure that changes are managed correctly and don't negatively impact the final product.

Engineering change management aims to maintain consistency and quality by making sure that any changes are assessed and communicated to all relevant departments and stakeholders. With a structured engineering change management process, companies have fewer errors, lower costs, and improved efficiency. Even collaboration and coordination among your teams improves for smarter decision-making and timely project delivery.

The benefits of engineering change management software

Engineering change management software streamlines the change process, driving these key benefits:

Better documentation

Easily track all changes and maintain detailed records for future reference.

 

Increased efficiency

Automate engineering change management to reduce manual work and accelerate workflows.

 

Enhanced collaboration

Improve team and department collaboration with engineering change management software.

 

Better risk management

Identify risks early-on, so that changes can be made quickly to minimize long-term impact.

 

Lower costs

Reduce the costs that arise when there are errors and inefficiencies during the change process.

 

Improved decision-making

Make more intelligent decisions with the ability to see the impact of engineering changes in one place.

 

Consistent quality

Make sure changes are made with minimal impact while maintaining high-quality standards.

 

Scalability

Grow your product portfolio with a scalable data management solution that supports growing data.

 

Key engineering change management capabilities

Change management software

Centralized change tracking

Manage engineering changes in one system—accept requests online, track orders end-to-end, and maintain full visibility, traceability, and compliance with complete audit trails.

 

Automation workflows in Vault

Workflow automation

Automate change notifications, assign tasks with built-in scheduling, and use configurable workflows to speed up ECO closure and fit your business needs.

 

Woman using Autodesk Fusion engineering change management software

Audit trails

Maintain comprehensive, real-time audit trails and traceability of changes, integrating change management with quality processes for complete oversight and compliance.

 

Team conducting an impact analysis

Impact analysis

Analyze change impacts across products, processes, and teams to identify risks and resource needs, ensuring smooth execution and continuous improvement.

 

Autodesk's engineering change management software solutions

Autodesk Fusion

Cloud-based 3D CAD/CAM/CAE software for product design

Vault

Product data management software—available as Vault Basic, Vault Professional, Vault Office

A deep dive into Autodesk's change management solutions

Boost collaboration and product development agility across your organization with Autodesk's engineering change management solutions.

Autodesk Fusion for PDM

Autodesk Fusion

Autodesk Fusion is a cloud-based product development solution that includes built-in product data management along with CAD, CAM, CAE, and PCB capabilities.

 

It integrates data management seamlessly into team workflows from the beginning, eliminating the need for separate tools and complex configurations.

 

Autodesk Vault for data management

Autodesk Vault

Autodesk Vault is an on-premise product data management solution that integrates with Autodesk design tools and other CAD systems, ensuring everyone works from a centralized source of organized data.

 

It provides team members with access to the most up-to-date information and optimized workflows to enhance productivity.

 

Woman using engineering change management software.

The engineering change management process

The engineering change management process is a systematic approach to managing changes in engineering projects so that all modifications are documented, evaluated, and implemented effectively. Here are the primary steps in the process:

  1. Identification: Recognize the need for change and document the request with detailed information.
  2. Evaluation: Review the change's impact on cost, schedule, resources, and feasibility, and conduct a risk analysis.
  3. Approvals: Review the change request with stakeholders and get approvals from all required parties.
  4. Implementation: Develop a detailed plan, making sure that all modifications are made correctly.
  5. Documentation: Update documentation and communicate the changes to all stakeholders.
  6. Validation: Verify the change to make sure it doesn't negatively impact the project.
  7. Closure: Once the request has been implemented, close the change request.
  8. Review: Conduct a postmortem to identify improvements for the future.

Enhance your processes by implementing engineering change management across your organization

Design and engineering

Thoroughly review, validate, and document design changes, to improve communication to manufacturing and other departments.

 

Manufacturing

Reduce errors and improve the allocation of resources and scheduling, minimize downtime, and maximize efficiency with engineering change management.

 

Quality assurance

Improve quality control with thorough testing and validation, while maintaining compliance with industry standards.

 

Procurement

Manage inventory levels and procurement plans according to updated requirements with engineering change management software.

 

Project management

Gain a structured approach to change implementation that improve project timelines, and resource and risk management while improving decision-making.

 

Sales and marketing

Quickly adapt to market demands and customer feedback, ensuring the accurate communication of the latest product information to customers and stakeholders.

 

Customer service

Provide accurate and timely information to customers about product updates and changes. Improve customer satisfaction by with product consistency and quality.

 

Finance

Track the financial impact of changes for better budgeting and cost control, while supporting cost-saving initiatives by reducing errors and rework in manufacturing.

 

Industry applications of engineering data management

Engineering change management is a game-changer across many industries, helping them manage changes smoothly and efficiently. Here are some examples of how it can make a significant difference:

Female aerospace engineer using tablet.

Aerospace and defense

Engineering data management helps make sure that every change is documented and validated to meet the strict aviation regulatory requirements.

 

Man managing engineering changes in automotive industry.

Automotive

Engineering change management helps track design and production changes to make sure cars are safe and that manufacturers can quickly adapt to market changes.

 

Engineer, architect and business man working on the engineering project at construction site.

Construction

Manage changes in project plans, materials, and designs to ensure timely and on-budget completion, while facilitating smooth collaboration between architects, engineers, contractors, and clients.

 

Engineer in medical electronics machinery manufacturing factory

Electronics

Quickly adapt to new technological advances and consumer demands by managing updates and new product designs and features.

 

On-line processing orders from storage room

Consumer products

Handle changes in product design, packaging, and marketing to keep up with consumer preferences and trends, ensuring timely updates and accurate communication to retailers and consumers.

 

Two young female workers in protective gear operate a high-tech pharmaceutical machine that performs multiple functions including blowing, filling, capping, and labeling of bottles.

Healthcare and medical devices

Manages changes in medical devices, equipment, and procedures to ensure patient safety and regulatory compliance, while supporting continuous improvement in healthcare delivery and services.

 

Two Industrial Engineers Use Tablet Computer, Visualize 3D Model of Clean Green Energy Engine.

Future trends in engineering change management

Future trends in engineering change management are likely to focus on increased automation, enhanced data analytics, greater integration with digital tools, and improved collaboration. Here are some key trends to watch:

Emerging trends shaping the future:

Engineering change management will continue to become more efficient, accurate, and collaborative to help companies adapt quickly to changes.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) about engineering data management

What is engineering change management important?

Engineering change management is important for maintaining product quality and reducing errors by systematically tracking and validating changes. It improves operational efficiency and boosts collaboration among departments, so that everyone is aligned and informed. It also supports compliance with regulatory requirements and industry standards through thorough documentation.

Why do manufacturers need engineering change management software?

Manufacturers need engineering change management software to streamline and optimize their change processes, maintaining product quality and consistency. The software helps systematically track, document, and validate changes, reducing the risk of errors and costly rework. It enhances operational efficiency by providing structured workflows and real-time collaboration tools, ensuring all departments are aligned and informed. 

What is the difference between an engineering change notice and an engineering change request?

An engineering change request (ECR) is the initial proposal for a change, detailing the issue, suggested modifications, and the rationale behind the change. It's typically submitted by individuals or teams identifying the need for a change and seeking approval to proceed.

An engineering change notice (ECN), is issued after the ECR has been reviewed and approved. It provides formal documentation of the approved change, including detailed instructions for implementation, affected items, and timelines. 

What's the difference between an engineering change request and an engineering change order?

An engineering change request (ECR) is the initial proposal for a change, outlining the identified issue, suggested modifications, and the justification for the change. It serves as a request for approval to consider and evaluate the proposed change.

 

An engineering change order (ECO) is created after the ECR has been reviewed and approved. The ECO provides detailed instructions for implementing the approved change, specifying the affected items, steps to be taken, responsible parties, and timelines.

What role does engineering change management play in sustainability?

Engineering change management (ECM) helps make sure that changes to products, processes, and materials are systematically evaluated for their environmental impact. It helps organizations implement eco-friendly modifications, reduce waste, and optimize resource usage. Engineering change managemenet also facilitates compliance with environmental regulations and sustainability standards through thorough documentation and validation. 

