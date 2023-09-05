Every production line or plant has countless tools and processes, each of which can use sensors to collect performance readings. That sensor information is collected and sent to IIoT software applications that analyze and produce an overall, data-driven view of how your entire operation is performing. User-end UIs then provide a window into the results.

These IIoT data points and UI tools can manage production by providing reports and solutions for supply inputs, component breakdown, scheduling part replacements, and adjusting production speed to match demand.

