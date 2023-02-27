Consumer product design refers to the process of creating and developing products that are intended for use by individuals or households. It encompasses the entire lifecycle of a product, from conceptualization and ideation to prototyping, testing, and ultimately manufacturing.

Consumer product designers focus on creating products that are not only functional and aesthetically pleasing but also meet the needs and desires of their target market. Some of the most important factors to consider are usability, ergonomics, sustainability, and manufacturability.

