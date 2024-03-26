How to buy
Autodesk Flow Capture (formerly Moxion) is a powerful and secure cloud-based digital dailies and review tool, connecting on-set and postproduction.
Capture and deliver on-set camera footage in mere seconds in high-definition.
Review and edit projects across teams and locations as filming continues.
Track, manage, and store project assets through every phase of production in one secure place.
Get immediate feedback from crews and stakeholders with cloud-enabled workflows.
Review, annotate, and edit content seconds after capture to iterate early and deliver the best possible result.
Complete on-set and post work in parallel for less time wasted and lower costs.
Amazon Studios uses parallel production tool Flow Capture for connectivity and collaboration to develop series like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
Discover how Flow Capture Rooms accelerates postproduction review when second takes aren’t possible.
Cowboy Bebop postproduction supervisor discusses connecting on-set and postproduction for Netflix’s live-action adaptation.
Advanced dailies
Securely share, review, and manage dailies in high resolution and with lightning speed.
Camera to cloud
Stream camera footage and metadata to production teams anywhere in the world, moments after the camera stops rolling.
Live streaming on set
Connect and view cameras on set or in edit bays with QTAKE Cloud Streams, AWS Elemental, SRT Live Streams, and NDI-supported applications.
Real-time review
Share livestreams and review uploaded assets in a single, cloud-based environment with powerful annotation tools, video, and chat capabilities.
Color review
Review content with full Dolby Vision®, HDR10, and 4K resolution playback support for pristine image quality and exceptional brightness, contrast, and color range.
Best-in-class security
Meet security standards and protect assets when sharing and editing with digital rights management (DRM), forensic and burnt-in watermarking, multi-factor authentication, and permissions.
Seamless integrations
Supercharge your capabilities and build custom integrations with Flow Capture’s powerful API.
—Eric Iverson, Head of Product Strategy, Amazon Studios
—Malia Marshall, Co-executive Producer, 44 Blue Productions
—Cameron Angeli, Postproduction Supervisor
Autodesk Flow Capture (formerly Moxion) is a cloud-based digital dailies and review tool. Its primary function is to securely capture and stream on-set camera data to the cloud for review. Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) is a production management tool that specializes in tracking deadlines, managing resources like staff and budgets, and reviewing.
Flow Capture can run on Microsoft® Windows®, Apple® macOS®, iOS, and Apple TV. See Flow Capture system requirements for details.