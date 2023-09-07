The plastic injection molding process uses a machine divided into clamping and injection units. A metal mold containing a cavity matching the desired part’s geometry is clamped into place on the machine. Next, the injection unit melts plastic pellets and injects the molten plastic into the mold at a very high pressure. Depending on the features of the part and the type of plastic, there may be a holding period when the plastic-filled cavity is held under pressure to ensure that it forms correctly.

The mold has cooling channels that help uniformly cool the material. During the cooling period, pressure is released to help with cooling. Finally, the clamping unit is released and mechanisms eject the part from the mold, triggering the process to then repeat. Injection molded parts may need additional finishing steps, such as removing molding aids like plastic sprues or runners, polishing, or assembly to other components.



