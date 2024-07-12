What is reality capture?

3D reality capture has roots in the simpler process of surveying, which involves recording a construction site’s measurements and data. As other modern spatial plotting techniques such as LIDAR/point clouds, photogrammetry, and ultrasonic became more widespread, architects and construction firms realized they could contribute to the physical representation of a project in digital form and augment 2D plans and elevations on paper.

Today, any combination of mixed-reality capture technologies can be used to create a faithfully accurate 3D digital model of an aspect of the built world. Combined with real-time inputs from third-party data sources about usage patterns and performance, reality capture software can serve as the linchpin of building information modeling (BIM), which represents a project’s progress in real time.

