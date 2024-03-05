VISUAL EFFECTS SOFTWARE

When larger than life calls, be prepared

Craft cinematic magic with industry-trusted visual effects software 

Image courtesy of Ludovico Totire

Female game character with neon lights

Image courtesy of Marvin Funke

Be ready for the next wonder of any world

As an artist, you have a keen eye for the magic that unfolds on the screen. From jaw-dropping explosions to fantastical creatures, you appreciate the artistry and technical wizardry that goes into creating stunning visual effects. 

Whether you're creating the next blockbuster or pushing the boundaries of visual storytelling, Autodesk's Design and Make Platform, used by renowned VFX studios, is your gateway to unlocking new realms of creativity, expanding the breadth of your services, and streamlining processes through automation.

Solutions for visual effects' toughest challenges
Rocket Raccoon, Guardians of the Galaxy character

Where creative potential finds its apex

Whether you're creating the next edge-of-your-seat fight sequence or an iconic car chase, be ready with industry-trusted modeling, animation, and visual effects software. With Autodesk's Design & Make platform, you can deliver complex shots, top-tier effects, and visually stunning scenes that redefine the boundaries of storytelling—all while staying on time and budget. 

 

Explore how Framestore brought visually stunning creatures and characters to life for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Watch the video

Image courtesy of Framestore

Silhouette of a person pointing to a screen

Navigate plot twists with confidence

Diversifying and expanding services is crucial to staying competitive and ensuring financial stability. Incorporating vertical talent capabilities or adopting a transmedia approach can mitigate business risks, ensure a consistent revenue stream, and help prevent talent downtime. Autodesk solutions offer a breadth of opportunities to grow and expand your business – from broadening your animation and modeling capabilities, serving new mediums such as virtual or augmented reality, to adopting new procedural workflows to take on complex simulation and FX work.

 

Explore how The Mill pushes the boundaries across mediums, tackling tough, never-done-before production challenges.

Watch the video

Image courtesy of The Mill

More "oomph" in fewer clicks

From epic snow storms and dusty explosions to densely packed forests and intricate patterns—create detailed simulations, effects, and complex environments with powerful procedural workflows. Bifrost for Maya lets you scale productions and reduce the amount of steps required to achieve blockbuster-quality results, so you can focus on what you do best—shaping imaginative words and bringing visions to life. 

 

Learn how Pixomondo streamlined VFX delivery on Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Read the story

Image courtesy of lorem ipsum dolor sit amet.

How global teams are using Autodesk visual effects software

Fostering a balance between artists and technology

Discover how Artists Equity reimagines the relationship between talent, studio, and distributor, emphasizing the balance between people and technology for industry success. 

Watch here

Image courtesy of Artists Equity

How Untold Studios delivers world-class VFX in the cloud

Learn how Untold Studio raises the visual bar with collaborative cloud workflows to optimize production processes across several blockbuster films and TV shows. 

Watch here

Image courtesy of Untold Studios

Creating a Stunning VFX Spectacle on Sphere

Autodesk and Marvel join forces with The Mill to create a transformative ad, skillfully bringing Goose the flerken to life with intricate detail on a grand scale.

Read here

What can Autodesk visual effects software do?

A cyberpunk woman wearing a t-shirt and a jacket

3D modeling

Create digi-doubles, CG props, environments, and vehicles for TV series and feature films.

Learn more

Image courtesy of Youssef Abbas

A growling tiger illuminated by a blue light in the darkness.

3D animation

Breathe life into 3D characters and creatures with powerful animation tools.

Learn more

Image courtesy of Hasan Tawfiq 

Multicolour explosion dust particles

Visual effects

Produce simulations and effects like combustion and particles with robust VFX tools. 

Learn more
Sun sets in a sandy desert

Creative project management

Manage visual effects projects smoothly, no matter how many teams, artists, or assets are involved.

Learn more

Image courtesy of Ibrahim Mohsen

Fight scene motions being captured

Motion capture

Capture motions of actors or objects and translate them into digital data for live-action films. 

Learn more
Futuristic black car blazing through the cit at night

3D rendering

Add final touches such as lighting, shading, and textures to your scenes.

Learn more

Image courtesy of Clement Feuillet and Adam Denning

Software top-tier visual effects studios rely on

Maya

3D animation, modeling, simulation, and rendering software for film, games, and TV

Product details
Flow Production Tracking

A review and production tracking toolset for VFX, games, and animation teams

Product details
Media & Entertainment collection

Scale your studio’s rendering and simulation capabilities, while equipping artists with powerful modeling and animation tools

Product details

The future of production with Autodesk Flow

Flow will connect visual effects teams to a single source of truth for all assets, versions, and feedback. Harnessing the power of an open ecosystem and open standards, Flow will unify every tool in your pipeline, bringing data together seamlessly and accelerating project delivery. Artists no longer have to chase down files with access to everything they need to get started, including storyboards and production data, right in the tools they already use every day. Flow will enable artists to automate repetitive tasks so they can iterate quickly, innovate, and deliver their best work every time.

Resources for visual effects beginners and professionals

Videos

Autodesk Media & Entertainment YouTube channel

Get exclusive learning content, industry insights, and behind-the-scenes access to a world of realistic 3D characters, exceptional effects, and expansive worlds. 

Subscribe now

Image courtesy of Roger Castro

VIDEOS

Maya Learning Channel

Access hundreds of Maya tutorials on this YouTube channel. Learn tips and tricks on modeling, animation, dynamics, fluid effects with Bifrost, USD and more to help you master Maya.

Subscribe now

Article

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its role in production

Learn about the rising possibilities and impacts of using AI and machine learning in VFX from the perspective of those making the tools and those using them in production.

Read the article

Image courtesy of Wonder Dynamics

Ready to get started? 3,2,1...

Meet with an Autodesk expert today to start making your next big blockbuster. 

Image courtesy of Lucien Michanol

Frequently asked questions (FAQ) on visual effects

What are visual effects (VFX)?

Visual effects (VFX) is the process through which imagery is altered, created, or enhanced for live-action media that could not be captured during live-action filming due to it being costly, dangerous, impractical, or impossible to shoot. Visual effects allow for the integration of live-action footage and VFX to create realistic objects, characters, and environments.

What is the difference between VFX, CGI and SFX?

Movie special effects terms are often used interchangeably but are different in that visual effects (VFX) are created using a combination of live-action shots and digital imagery, computer-generated imagery (CGI) is anything created digitally within a computer, and special effects (SFX) are captured live, without the aid of a computer.

What industries use VFX?

Visual effects are used widely in films, TV, video games, and advertising. They are often used to enhance the visual appeal of a story as well as create realistic scenes and immersive environments. Beyond entertainment, they are also utilized in medical education and virtual simulations, showcasing the versatility of visual effects across various sectors.

What are the key components of VFX?

The key components of visual effects (VFX) include computer-generated imagery (CGI), compositing, special effects, lighting and shading, motion tracking, as well as the expertise of skilled artists using advanced modeling, animation, visual effects, and rendering software. These elements collectively contribute to the creation of realistic and engaging visual enhancements in various media forms.

See more FAQ