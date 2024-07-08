A steel framing system is a construction method that uses steel components as the primary structural framework for buildings and structures. Known for their high strength-to-weight ratio, durability, and flexibility, these systems involve steel beams, columns, and joists to create a robust skeleton that supports and transfers loads.

Steel framing is resistant to pests, rot, mold, fire, and extreme weather, ensuring a longer lifespan and enhanced safety. It allows precise, quick assembly and can be easily modified or expanded. Steel framing systems are integral to modern construction, offering efficiency and sustainability.