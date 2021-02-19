Because Autodesk is a global company, we transfer personal data across national borders to other countries, in compliance with the laws that apply to that data. For example, if your data is transferred from one of our entities in the European Economic Area (EEA) to the United States, or to another country outside of the EEA that does not provide adequate protection for personal data, as determined by the European Commission, we rely on our EU Binding Corporate Rules approved by the Irish Data Protection Commission in May 2023, which you can find on our website here. If your data is transferred from one of our entities in the United Kingdom or in Switzerland to a country that does not provide adequate protection for personal data (as determined by UK and Swiss Data Protection Laws) we rely on the legal mechanism of Standard Contractual Clauses for such transfers.

Autodesk complies with the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework (‘EU-U.S. DPF’), the UK Extension to the EU-U.S. DPF, and the Swiss-U.S. Data Privacy Framework (Swiss-U.S. DPF) as set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce, European Commission, UK Government, and Swiss Federal Administration regarding the collection, use, and retention of personal data transferred from the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland to the United States, and their related principles (the "Data Privacy Framework Principles"). Autodesk has certified to the U.S. International Trade Administration , within the U.S. Department of Commerce that it adheres to the Data Privacy Framework Principles. If there is any conflict between the terms in this Privacy Statement and the Data Privacy Framework Principles, the Data Privacy Framework Principles shall govern.

In compliance with the Data Privacy Framework Principles, Autodesk commits to resolve complaints about our collection or use of your personal data. EU, UK, and Swiss individuals with inquiries or complaints regarding this Privacy Statement should first contact us at: privacy.questions@autodesk.com.

Autodesk has further committed to refer unresolved complaints concerning our handling of personal data received in reliance on the EU-U.S. DPF, the UK Extension to the EU-U.S. DPF, and the Swiss-U.S. DPF to the International Centre for Dispute Resolution-American Arbitration Association (“ICDR-AAA”), an alternative dispute resolution provider based in the United States. If you do not receive timely acknowledgement of your DPF Principles-related complaint from us, or if we have not addressed your DPF Principles-related complaint to your satisfaction, please contact the ICDR-AAA DPF recourse mechanism. The services of ICDR-AAA are provided at no cost to you. Under certain conditions, you may have the possibility to engage in binding arbitration to resolve residual disputes. For more information on this option, please see Annex I of the Data Privacy Framework Principles.

Autodesk’s commitment to subject the personal information described in this Privacy Statement to the Data Privacy Framework is subject to the enforcement and investigative powers of the United States Federal Trade Commission. To learn more about the Data Privacy Framework program, and to view our certification, please visit https://www.dataprivacyframework.gov/.

Autodesk may share personal information with third parties under certain circumstances described above. Autodesk’s obligations under the Data Privacy Framework Principles extend to third parties acting as agents who help us run our business and provide services, and Autodesk remains liable should a third party acting as our agent process personal information subject to this Privacy Statement in a manner inconsistent with this Privacy Statement, except where Autodesk is not responsible for the event giving rise to the damage.