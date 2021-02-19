Effective date: January 1, 2024
Protecting your privacy is important to Autodesk. This Privacy Statement explains how Autodesk processes personal data collected through websites, products, and services (“applications”), including those distributed by our resellers and other channel partners, and through in-person and digital events, webinars, surveys, marketing activities, and visits to our premises (along with applications, collectively our “offerings”). References to “Autodesk,” “we,” or “our” means Autodesk, Inc. and other entities that belong to the Autodesk corporate family and that link to this Privacy Statement. A list of entities within the Autodesk corporate family can be found here.
We may display just in time privacy notices on occasion, such as when we believe on-the-spot transparency would help you make an informed choice about whether to provide personal data. For example, you may see a just in time privacy notice explaining a particular data collection program, or you may see a just in time privacy notice when registering for an event.
This Privacy Statement describes how we process personal data for our own purposes. We also process personal data on behalf of our customers subject to a written contract. We do not control the data processing or protection practices of our customers, which may differ from those set out in this Privacy Statement.
“Personal data” is information that identifies, or can reasonably be linked directly or indirectly to, an identifiable person. Personal data does not include information that is anonymous, de-identified, or aggregated, as those terms may be defined under applicable law. For purposes of this Privacy Statement, “personal data” and “personal information” have the same meaning and are used interchangeably.
We obtain personal data in different ways. Some personal data is collected directly from you. Other data is automatically collected or generated about how, when, and why you interact with us through our offerings, including data obtained through the use of cookies and other tracking technologies. We also obtain data about you from third parties.
We collect information directly from you, such as when you sign up for an account or use our offerings, register a product or service, sign up for our newsletter or for one of our events, interact with one of our events, surveys, activities or with social media, visit our premises, or otherwise contact us. The types of information we may collect from you include:
When you make purchases through our websites, we use payment processors (Digital River, PayPal, Stripe, Worldpay, Adyen, Chargebee) and do not store credit card or other financial information (other than confirmation that payment in a certain amount has been made, or other than through our recently acquired product GCPay, which collects and stores bank account information). We or our payment processors collect contact and account information from you to facilitate the transaction. For more information, you can contact our providers as set forth in their privacy notices.
We automatically collect or generate certain personal information about you based on your interactions with us, such as when you use our offerings, and we may associate that information with your account. The information we automatically collect or generate includes:
We also use cookies (small text files stored by your web browser when you use websites) and related technologies, such as pixels and beacons (collectively “Cookies”), to collect and store information when you use our applications. To learn more, see our Cookie Statement.
Except as described in our Privacy Statement and our Cookie Statement, whether we collect data through the use of Cookies is up to you. You can change your mind at any time by going into your application settings or by clicking a link in the footer of our websites. The relevant link may be titled “Cookie preferences," “Privacy settings,” or something similar.
In addition, we gather certain information automatically as part of your use of our products and services via Autodesk analytics programs and tools, including third-party analytics tools, such as Google Analytics. To learn more, see our Autodesk analytics programs page.
Social Networking Data: We may include content, pixels, tags, buttons, or other tools that link to another company’s services and/or platform(s) (“Plugins”). If you use one of our offerings that contains Plugins, information can be transferred directly from your device to a third-party provider of services and/or platforms. We may not control the data collected by Plugins. If you are logged into a social network, the social network may be able to link your use of our offerings to their services and/or platform.
For example, if you interact with a Plugin by clicking on "Like," "Follow," or "Share," or by writing a comment, this information may automatically appear in your profile on the relevant social network service or platform. Even if you are not logged in, the Plugins may send your IP address to social network services and/or platforms. Please note this when using our offerings.
When you connect to a social networking service or platform on a device that is also used by others, these other users may be able to see information that is stored or displayed in connection with your profile on the social networking service page.
We receive and process information from our affiliates and from third-party sources, including employers, business partners, business contact databases, enrichment services, channel partners (e.g., resellers), marketing service providers, third-party data aggregators, and social networking services and platforms (e.g., LinkedIn and Facebook). We also receive information from publicly available sources and licensors. The categories of personal information we collect from these sources include:
In accordance with applicable law, we may combine your personal data with information we collect from other parties to help keep our databases current and accurate, and to provide you with more relevant content, experiences, applications, and other offerings.
We collect and use your personal information for the following purposes:
Where we rely on your consent to process personal data, you may withdraw your consent at any time by contacting us at the contact details below or as otherwise indicated to you in writing. Please note that your withdrawal of consent will not affect our processing activities based on your consent that occurred before your withdrawal.
Where we rely on our legitimate interests to process your personal information, we balance your rights against ours so that our interest is not overridden by the interests you have to protect your information. You may also have the right to object to that processing on the basis of circumstances specific to you. For more information, see “What Rights and Choices Do You Have?” below.
When we process personal data about you to comply with legal requirements or to perform our obligations under a contract with you or with our customer through whom you use our offerings, failure to provide such data may prevent or delay our fulfillment of these obligations.
We disclose the categories of information described above to the following categories of persons:
We may also disclose your personal information to other parties when we have your consent to do so or when you direct us to, for any purposes requested or permitted by you.
We may share aggregate, anonymous, or de-identified demographic, statistical, and other information regarding use of our offerings with third parties for marketing, analytics, planning, and other purposes. Such information will not specifically identify any particular user.
We maintain a combination of reasonable and appropriate physical, organizational, administrative, and technological procedures and controls to protect your data from unauthorized access, use, loss, alteration, destruction, modification or other malicious actions. For more information about our security practices, please visit the Trust Center.
We take reasonable steps to limit the access employees, contractors, and agents of Autodesk have to your personal data to those who need to know this data to perform their assigned functions.
You have the right to access, update, delete, receive a copy of, or restrict our use of your personal data. When we process personal data based on your consent, you have the right to withdraw your consent any time.
Please log-in to your account to manage your personal data and content using our applications. You can also delete your personal data and close your account. If you do not have an Autodesk account, you may submit a deletion request using this form. We may retain certain data about you for legal and internal business purposes, such as fraud prevention, in accordance with applicable laws.
To request a copy of the personal data in your account, please submit this form. Consistent with applicable law, we may ask for proof of your identity before fulfilling your request, and we may ask for additional forms of verification depending on the nature of the personal information requested.
Certain jurisdictions grant individuals additional rights with respect to their personal data. Depending on where you live or applicable law, you may also have the right to:
These rights may be limited in some circumstances by local law. For example, even if you ask us to delete your personal information, we may need to retain it to complete transactions you have requested, to comply with our legal obligations, or for other limited business purposes as required or permitted by law. To exercise the rights you may have, please contact us at privacy.questions@autodesk.com.
Where we process personal data on behalf of our customers, we may refer the request to the relevant customer and cooperate with their handling of the request, subject to any special contractual arrangement with that customer.
In jurisdictions where required by law, Autodesk websites recognize the Global Privacy Control available in some web browsers. (For more information on the GPC, how to enable it, and how to use a browser or browser extension incorporating the GPC signal, see https://globalprivacycontrol.org/.) If your web browser sends this signal, Autodesk will opt you out of the use of personal data collected during your browsing session for advertising on that browser. If you are also logged in to your Autodesk Account, Autodesk will opt you out of other forms of sharing your information for cross-context behavioral advertising.
Residents of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Utah, and Virginia, please read the relevant section “Privacy Rights under U.S. Privacy Laws” below and consult our US Laws FAQs for additional disclosures and information regarding your rights under applicable law.
Individuals in Brazil, please read the LGPD FAQs for additional information regarding the LGPD and your rights under the law.
Individuals in China, Japan, Australia, Singapore and South Korea, please read the Asia Pacific regional FAQs, for additional information regarding the PIPL in China, the APPI in Japan, the Australian Privacy Act and Australian Privacy Principles, the IDPR in Indonesia, the DPDPA in India, the PIPA in Korea and Vietnam’s Personal Data Protection Decree, as well as information about your rights under the law.
Individuals in Canada, please read the FAQs for Canada, including information on PIPEDA and Law 25 in Quebec.
We store your personal data and content on our servers and the servers of our service providers. Because we and our service providers maintain servers in global locations, your personal data may be transferred across national borders and stored on the servers outside of your country or region. We will retain your personal data for as long as reasonably necessary or permitted and proportionate to the purpose for which it was collected. For example, to provide you with the offerings that you are using or have requested, for the establishment, exercise or defense of legal claims, and as needed to comply with our legal obligations. The criteria that we use to determine our retention period include the duration of our relationship with you, nature and sensitivity of the processed data, whether we have a legal obligation to keep the data, the risk of harm from unauthorized disclosure of data and whether the purpose of processing can be achieved by other means. Data may persist in copies made for backup and business continuity purposes for additional time. There may be occasions where we are unable to fully delete, anonymize or de-identify your personal data due to technical, legal, regulatory compliance or other operational reasons.
Because Autodesk is a global company, we transfer personal data across national borders to other countries, in compliance with the laws that apply to that data. For example, if your data is transferred from one of our entities in the European Economic Area (EEA) to the United States, or to another country outside of the EEA that does not provide adequate protection for personal data, as determined by the European Commission, we rely on our EU Binding Corporate Rules approved by the Irish Data Protection Commission in May 2023, which you can find on our website here. If your data is transferred from one of our entities in the United Kingdom or in Switzerland to a country that does not provide adequate protection for personal data (as determined by UK and Swiss Data Protection Laws) we rely on the legal mechanism of Standard Contractual Clauses for such transfers.
Autodesk complies with the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework (‘EU-U.S. DPF’), the UK Extension to the EU-U.S. DPF, and the Swiss-U.S. Data Privacy Framework (Swiss-U.S. DPF) as set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce, European Commission, UK Government, and Swiss Federal Administration regarding the collection, use, and retention of personal data transferred from the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland to the United States, and their related principles (the "Data Privacy Framework Principles"). Autodesk has certified to the U.S. International Trade Administration , within the U.S. Department of Commerce that it adheres to the Data Privacy Framework Principles. If there is any conflict between the terms in this Privacy Statement and the Data Privacy Framework Principles, the Data Privacy Framework Principles shall govern.
In compliance with the Data Privacy Framework Principles, Autodesk commits to resolve complaints about our collection or use of your personal data. EU, UK, and Swiss individuals with inquiries or complaints regarding this Privacy Statement should first contact us at: privacy.questions@autodesk.com.
Autodesk has further committed to refer unresolved complaints concerning our handling of personal data received in reliance on the EU-U.S. DPF, the UK Extension to the EU-U.S. DPF, and the Swiss-U.S. DPF to the International Centre for Dispute Resolution-American Arbitration Association (“ICDR-AAA”), an alternative dispute resolution provider based in the United States. If you do not receive timely acknowledgement of your DPF Principles-related complaint from us, or if we have not addressed your DPF Principles-related complaint to your satisfaction, please contact the ICDR-AAA DPF recourse mechanism. The services of ICDR-AAA are provided at no cost to you. Under certain conditions, you may have the possibility to engage in binding arbitration to resolve residual disputes. For more information on this option, please see Annex I of the Data Privacy Framework Principles.
Autodesk’s commitment to subject the personal information described in this Privacy Statement to the Data Privacy Framework is subject to the enforcement and investigative powers of the United States Federal Trade Commission. To learn more about the Data Privacy Framework program, and to view our certification, please visit https://www.dataprivacyframework.gov/.
Autodesk may share personal information with third parties under certain circumstances described above. Autodesk’s obligations under the Data Privacy Framework Principles extend to third parties acting as agents who help us run our business and provide services, and Autodesk remains liable should a third party acting as our agent process personal information subject to this Privacy Statement in a manner inconsistent with this Privacy Statement, except where Autodesk is not responsible for the event giving rise to the damage.
We use analytics tools and also work with one or more advertising networks and digital advertising partners (our “Ad Partners”) that use Cookies to collect information about application visitors, to serve ads, and to help us track results of advertising and marketing campaigns. Partners of our Ad Partners may also use Cookies to collect information from you for these purposes. Through these means, we and/or our Ad Partners and their partners may be able to collect information from application visitors, including websites visited, how and when applications are used, marketing preferences, IP addresses, device IDs, and browser information. This information is used to display personalized advertising in websites and other applications, to calculate and control the number of unique and repeat views of a given ad, to deliver ads that relate to a visitor’s interests, and to measure the effectiveness of ad campaigns. We process your personal data for the above activities in furtherance of our legitimate interests or, where required, with your consent.
You can opt out of the use of your information by certain Ad Partners for online behavioral advertising by using the Digital Advertising Alliance’s Your AdChoices tool. The Your AdChoices tool may not work if your browser does not accept third-party Cookies, and if you delete Cookies, use a different browser, or use a different computer, you will need to use the tool again to renew your opt-out.
If you reside in the U.S., please see what additional rights you might have in the "Privacy Rights under U.S. Privacy Laws" section below.
As described above, you can change your Cookie preferences. Cookie choices are generally application-, browser-, and device-specific, so you may need to refresh your choices if you visit a different application, use a new browser or device, or clear your browser’s cookies.
At Autodesk, we care deeply about children’s privacy and protecting their data.
Most of our applications are made for the general public and are designed for adult users. We refer to these applications as “general interest applications.” We do not knowingly collect personal data from children in connection with general interest applications. Certain applications are appropriate for and are intended for use by children. We refer to these applications as “Children’s applications.”
Our Children’s Privacy Statement applies to personal data collected from certain child and student users of Autodesk offerings, including Children's applications. If there is a conflict between our Children’s Privacy Statement and our Privacy Statement, the Children’s Privacy Statement sets the standard for how we process children’s personal data. For more information, please refer to our Children’s Privacy Statement.
As always, we urge you to be mindful when deciding to disclose personal data, including on our offerings. Our offerings may allow you to post content, including comments and “likes,” that can be visible to the public.
In some cases, you can limit who can view or access the information and content you post. In other cases, the information and content might be available to registered members of the offering, or even to the general public. Your name, username, profile image, or email address (particularly if this is your username) may be posted along with any message or other content you post through some of our offerings.
If you are posting information you do not want to be disclosed publicly, make sure you are using an offering that allows you to control who sees information you have posted.
We may change this Privacy Statement to reflect changes in the law, our data handling practices, or the features of our business. The updated Privacy Statement will be available at our Trust Center here. We will show the date the Privacy Statement was last updated to help you know when we change it. If we make material changes to our Privacy Statement, we will endeavor to provide you with notice before such changes take effect, such as through prominent notice on our website or services or by email.
To contact us, please use the following contact information. When you do so, please tell us the name of the offering about which you are contacting us:
By email at: privacy.questions@autodesk.com
By postal mail:
Autodesk, Inc.
Privacy Questions
The Landmark at One Market Street, Suite 400
San Francisco, CA 94105
United States
Data protection officer: To contact our data protection officer, please use the following contact information: DPO@autodesk.com.
We are committed to working with you to obtain a fair resolution of any complaint or concern about privacy. If, however, you believe that we have not been able to assist with your complaint or concern, you have a right to lodge a complaint with the data protection authority of the United States of America and/or with a competent European supervisory authority or your local equivalent.
We described several types of rights in “What Rights and Choices Do You Have?” above.
If you reside in California, you may have the following rights:
To the extent applicable, you also have the right to limit the use and disclosure of any "sensitive personal information."
California law treats certain disclosures of personal information with third parties in exchange for something of value as “sales,” even when no money changes hands. Autodesk does not exchange your personal information for money. However, some of the technologies we use to provide our offerings involve transfers of personal information that may be considered a “sale” under California law. In addition, California consumers have the right to opt out of the “sharing” of their information for cross-context behavioral advertising.
You may exercise these rights by going to www.Autodesk.com and clicking on Do Not Sell or Share link provided at the bottom of the page. You may also opt out of these transfers by submitting this form or by emailing us at privacy.questions@autodesk.com.
You can exercise the rights above by emailing us at privacy.questions@autodesk.com. To request a copy of the personal information in your account, you can also submit this form. To request deletion of your personal information, you can also submit this form. If you have an Autodesk account, you can edit and correct your personal information at any time by changing it in your account.
Except as described in this notice or provided under applicable privacy laws, there is no charge to exercise your legal rights. However, if your requests are manifestly unfounded or excessive, in particular because of their repetitive character, we may:
Please note that the above rights are not absolute, and we may be entitled to refuse requests in whole or in part, where exceptions under applicable law apply. For example, we may decline certain requests where the time and resources expended by us to honor the request significantly outweigh the benefit provided to the consumer.
We may need to verify your identity before completing your rights request. How we verify your identity depends on whether you hold an account with Autodesk:
We retain certain information relating to your CPRA request to demonstrate compliance with CPRA and to improve our consumer request process. We retain personal information that is reasonably necessary and proportionate to the purpose for which it was collected or for other disclosed and compatible purposes.
The following table provides a description of the personal information that we have disclosed for our business purposes, the personal information that we have sold or shared, and the categories of third parties that received the personal information.
|
Category of Personal Information
|
Categories of Third Parties to which we Disclosed that Personal Information for business purposes
|
Categories of Third Parties to which we “Sold” or “Shared” that Personal Information in the 12 months prior to the effective date of this Privacy Statement
|
Purposes of Sharing Personal Information, where "sharing" is defined to mean sharing for cross context behavioral advertising or targeted advertising
|
Identifiers
|
Service Providers, Contractors, Third Parties and Affiliates
|
Social networking services and platforms and Ad Partners
|
To send you promotional offers, advertising or other marketing content
|
Commercial Information
|
Service Providers, Contractors, Third Parties and Affiliates
|
Social networking services and Ad Partners
|
To send you promotional offers, advertising or other marketing content
|
Financial Account Information
|
Service Providers, Contractors, Third Parties and Affiliates
|
None
|
N/A
|
Education Information
|
Service Providers, Contractors, Third Parties and Affiliates
|
None
|
N/A
|
Protected Characteristics
|
Service Providers, Contractors, Third Parties and Affiliates
|
None
|
N/A
|
Visual, Audio, and Electronic Information
|
Service Providers, Contractors, Third Parties and Affiliates
|
Social networking services and platforms and Ad Partners
|
To send you promotional offers, advertising or other marketing content
|
Internet or other Electronic Network Activity Information
|
Service Providers, Contractors, Third Parties and Affiliates
|
Social networking services and platforms and Ad Partners
|
To send you promotional offers, advertising or other marketing content
|
Geolocation information
|
Service Providers, Contractors, Third Parties and Affiliates
|
Social networking services and platforms and Ad Partners
|
To send you promotional offers, advertising or other marketing content
|
Inferences
|
Service Providers, Contractors, Third Parties and Affiliates
|
Social networking services and platforms and Ad Partners
|
To send you promotional offers, advertising or other marketing content
|
Social Networking Data
|
Service Providers, Contractors, Third Parties and Affiliates
|
Social networking services and platforms and Ad Partners
|
To send you promotional offers, advertising or other marketing content
Under California regulations, if we offer certain loyalty, discount, or similar program(s) directly or reasonably related to the collection, retention or deletion of your personal information, such program may be considered a “financial incentive”. Additional information about these programs, including on ways you can revoke your participation, can be found here.
Virginia: Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act
The Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act provides Virginia consumers with certain rights regarding their personal data. If you are a resident of Virginia, you may have the following rights with respect to your personal data, subject to applicable exceptions:
To exercise your rights or to appeal a decision, please contact us via email at privacy.questions@autodesk.com.
Colorado: Colorado Privacy Act
The Colorado Privacy Act provides Colorado consumers with certain rights regarding their personal data. If you are a resident of Colorado, you may have the following rights with respect to your personal data, subject to applicable exceptions:
To exercise your rights or to appeal a decision, please contact us via email at privacy.questions@autodesk.com.
Connecticut: Connecticut Data Privacy Act
The Connecticut Data Privacy Act provides Connecticut consumers with certain rights regarding their personal data. If you are a resident of Connecticut, you may have the following rights with respect to your personal data, subject to applicable exceptions:
To exercise your rights or appeal our decision please contact us via email at privacy.questions@autodesk.com.
Montana: Montana Consumer Data Privacy Act
The Montana Consumer Data Privacy Act provides Montana consumers with certain rights regarding their personal data. If you are a resident of Montana, you may have the following rights with respect to your personal data, subject to applicable exceptions:
To exercise your rights or appeal our decision please contact us via email at privacy.questions@autodesk.com.
Oregon: Oregon Consumer Privacy Act
The Oregon Consumer Privacy Act provides Oregon consumers with certain rights regarding their personal data. If you are a resident of Oregon, you may have the following rights with respect to your personal data, subject to applicable exceptions:
To exercise your rights or appeal our decision please contact us via email at privacy.questions@autodesk.com.
Utah: Utah Consumer Privacy Act
The Utah Consumer Privacy Act provides Utah consumers with certain rights regarding their personal data. If you are a resident of Utah, you may have the following rights with respect to your personal data, subject to applicable exceptions:
To exercise your rights or to appeal our decision, please contact us via email at privacy.questions@autodesk.com.