& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
Electrical schematic drawing is the process of creating a detailed visual representation of an electrical circuit, showing all the building blocks that make up that circuit, for example transistors, diodes, resistors, and power sources. The schematic created also shows how these components are connected (but not their physical placement), and what the logical flow is between them. Electrical schematic drawing software is usually used for this purpose, and is utilized by many different professionals, including electrical engineers and designers, automotive/aerospace engineers, and electronic product designers. Autodesk offers a specific software suitable for all purposes, including AutoCAD and its specialized Electrical Toolset.
The origins of electrical schematic drawing go back as far as the beginnings of electrical technology in the 18th century. The basic principle revolved around the drawing of symbols on paper which represented each electrical component in a circuit, but in the early days these symbols could vary widely in appearance. This changed in the mid-20th century, with the introduction of international standards such as IEC 60617 and IEEE 315, which define the graphic symbols that should be used, helping to make such drawings more accurate and easily understandable.
The next major leap forward came in the 20th century, with the development of computer-aided design (CAD) software, and specialized tools for electrical schematic drawing. CAD software made it possible to draw circuits in less time with pre-made standardized symbols, automatically drawn lines and more. This saved considerable amounts of effort, increasing accuracy and reducing the risk of errors. Autodesk’s electrical schematic drawing software takes this even further, with a host of productivity boosting features, including access to a library of more than 65,000 electrical symbols, automated wire numbering and component tagging, and the ability to generate multiple customized reports automatically.
Today, few electrical drawings are made by hand, as it is considerably faster and more accurate to create them using CAD software. Using dedicated electrical schematics software though is a more efficient and effective way to produce essential drawings, as it contains the symbols that you need, so that you don’t have to repeatedly draw them. Simply drag and drop the various components into place, connect wires automatically, and apply labels with the click of a button. As well as taking the hard work out of drawing electrical schematics, software like AutoCAD makes it possible to share drawings with colleagues and clients instantly, further aiding the process.
2D and 3D CAD tools, with enhanced insights, AI-automations, and collaboration features. Subscription includes AutoCAD on desktop, web, mobile, and seven specialized toolsets.
Discover how AutoCAD and the AutoCAD Electrical toolset enable professionals to efficiently create precise electric schematic drawings. Autodesk’s software offers comprehensive libraries of standardized schematic components and specialized symbols, streamlining the design and documentation of accurate circuit diagrams that clearly show interconnections and signal flow.
AutoCAD Electrical simplifies inserting components like power sources, coils, and switches using internationally recognized symbols, enhancing maintenance and troubleshooting. Combined with AutoCAD’s powerful drafting tools, the Electrical toolset supports a seamless workflow from initial design to final documentation, with smooth integration across Autodesk products.
Experience the efficiency and accuracy of AutoCAD Electrical - download a free trial today and elevate your electrical schematic drawing process.
Using digital electrical diagram makers offers a variety of benefits over traditional pencil and paper drawings.
Automated drawing processes help to avoid the kinds of errors that may occur in manual drafting.
Reusable libraries of commonly used symbols can be placed, frequently via a drag and drop interface, saving considerable amounts of time that would otherwise be spent drawing each symbol by hand.
Because each member of the team or project uses the same symbols and toolset, schematics can be made clear and consistent.
Many electrical circuit drawing software packages offer automatic report generation, helping to speed up the process and to keep project documentation up to date.
Our AutoCAD software has a dedicated electrical toolset incorporated as standard, which can help boost productivity in electrical design by up to 95%. The toolset has a range of features to aid you in electrical schematic drawing, including access to 65,000+ electrical symbols for representing your components accurately, automated updating of wire number annotations, and a cable marker library with gauge information for all existing standards. All you need to do to gain access to the toolkit is take out a subscription to AutoCAD, or start a free trial.
The creation of accurate schematic drawings is essential for a number of reasons:
Electrical schematics provide a clear visual representation of electrical systems that can be understood by technicians and engineers, who can then install and maintain such systems safely.
A standardized visual representation also means that circuits can be understood, improved upon, and modified.
Schematics convey important information for electrical planning on things like how much power is required, what wire sizes are needed, and what components should be chosen for a project.
An accurate electrical schematic drawing is vital for instructing electricians on how the electrical system should be arranged.
If a malfunction occurs, engineers can use the schematic to help them pinpoint the faulty component or connection.
Schematic drawings are often needed to demonstrate that an installed system complies with all necessary legal and safety requirements.
The basic elements of schematic drawings are:
These standardized symbols represent specific electrical components, showing what they are and their logical position within the circuit.
These represent the wires that connect each component together.
Nodes are junctions where two or more elements of a circuit are joined together. These are usually represented by a small dot.
To properly understand the role of schematic drawings, it’s important to be familiar with the other types of electrical drawings that exist.
These display the components used in a circuit and how they are connected, but they do not show physical locations. Schematics show how a circuit operates.
A wiring diagram depicts the physical layout of the wires and components within a system, and often features wire numbers and colors.
Block diagrams show only the relationship between the components and the sequence in which they operate, but do not give any additional details.
Pictorial diagrams offer a detailed view of an electrical circuit, showing the physical appearance of components and how they are arranged
An electrical schematic drawing shows components and connections within a circuit. Standardized symbols depict various components like resistors and capacitors, and lines show how they’re connected. The main purpose of the drawing is to illustrate the functional logic of the circuit.
The most-used symbols are those components which are most frequently used in circuits. These include:
Yes, AutoCAD has a dedicated toolset for electrical schematic drawing, which features an extensive library of symbols, automated wire numbering, and customized report generation. AutoCAD is a comprehensive CAD tool for 2D and 3D drafting. It also provides access to AutoCAD Web, which can be used for basic online electrical schematic drawing. AutoCAD LT meanwhile offers a cost-effective option for 2D drafting, though it doesn’t come with the electrical toolset.
Electrical schematics do not show all the details of an electrical system. Though they illustrate the logic of the system, they do not show the physical layout, the types and colours of wires, or the placement of components. These are shown instead in a wiring diagram.
A schematic illustrates the way that components function and how they are logically connected. A wiring diagram meanwhile depicts the physical layout of the circuit. Schematics show how the circuit works, while wiring diagrams show the practicalities of how it is built.
Yes, electricians use schematic diagrams extensively to understand the design of a circuit. They also use them during troubleshooting to identify problems and faulty components. During installation and maintenance, they may refer to schematics for details of a system’s operation that are not featured in wiring diagrams.
Electrical schematic drawing programs are used widely in many different professions. Engineers and product designers use them when planning and designing electrical circuits. Technicians and repair personnel, meanwhile, may use them to better understand the circuits they’re working on. For hobbyists, electrical schematics software can offer a powerful tool to design and refine circuits.