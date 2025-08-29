The origins of electrical schematic drawing go back as far as the beginnings of electrical technology in the 18th century. The basic principle revolved around the drawing of symbols on paper which represented each electrical component in a circuit, but in the early days these symbols could vary widely in appearance. This changed in the mid-20th century, with the introduction of international standards such as IEC 60617 and IEEE 315, which define the graphic symbols that should be used, helping to make such drawings more accurate and easily understandable.

The next major leap forward came in the 20th century, with the development of computer-aided design (CAD) software, and specialized tools for electrical schematic drawing. CAD software made it possible to draw circuits in less time with pre-made standardized symbols, automatically drawn lines and more. This saved considerable amounts of effort, increasing accuracy and reducing the risk of errors. Autodesk’s electrical schematic drawing software takes this even further, with a host of productivity boosting features, including access to a library of more than 65,000 electrical symbols, automated wire numbering and component tagging, and the ability to generate multiple customized reports automatically.