CNC milling is a machining process that uses computer numerical control to operate milling machines. These machines have rotary cutters that remove material from a workpiece, creating intricate shapes and designs with a high level of precision. The CNC system interprets a digital design file, typically in the form of CAD/CAM software, and translates it into specific commands that guide the milling machine's movements.

This process can handle a wide variety of materials, including metals, plastics, and wood, making it versatile for various applications. CNC milling is widely used for its ability to produce complex geometries and fine details that are challenging to achieve manually.