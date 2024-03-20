The tendering process can take many forms depending on the scope and complexity of the project and the client’s risk tolerance.

Open tendering: An open tender is accessible to the public and any interested contractor can submit a bid. It is suitable for projects in which a wide pool of contractors can meet the project requirements and the client aims for maximum competition.



Selective tendering: In selective tendering, only pre-qualified or shortlisted contractors are invited to submit bids. The selection is based on contractors’ qualifications, experience, and capabilities.



Negotiated tendering: Negotiated tendering involves direct negotiations between the client and one or more selected contractors. The client negotiates terms and conditions, including price, with the chosen contractor(s).



Serial tendering: Serial tendering divides a larger project into smaller packages or phases. Contractors bid on individual packages or phases and separate contracts are awarded for each.



Framework tendering: Framework tendering establishes a framework agreement with selected contractors. Instead of bidding for individual projects, contractors compete for a position on the framework and contracts are then awarded as projects arise. Project owners often opt for framework tendering when they’re looking to build long-term relationships with a group of contractors for ongoing and future projects.



Single-stage tendering: In single-stage tendering, the design and construction phases are combined into a single tender. Contractors submit a complete bid, including detailed design and pricing. This approach is usually adopted for straightforward projects with well-defined requirements where a single contractor can manage design and construction.



Two-stage tendering: Two-stage tendering separates the design and construction phases. In the first stage, contractors submit initial bids based on outline designs. The client then selects a preferred bidder and detailed design and pricing are finalized in the second stage.