What is a digital thread?

Digital threads and digital twins are complementary technologies within the digital transformation journey, yet they are distinct concepts. Specifically, a digital twin is a virtual representation of a physical counterpart, whether a single product or a complex asset or system like an office building or factory. Digital twins simulate and optimize the performance of their physical counterparts with real-time data feedback.

A digital thread, on the other hand, is a technological framework for seamlessly passing comprehensive product lifecycle information through every department of an organization. Digital threads provide data continuity that spans an entire product lifecycle, from conception to disposal, and enhance collaboration, traceability, data integrity, and compliance.

Both connect to real-time data collection and analysis to provide insights into achieving better performance. However, digital threads have a broader scope and can integrate one or more digital twins to produce more efficient design, manufacturing, and maintenance workflows.