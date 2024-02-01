AUTODESK FUSION FOR RAPID PROTOTYPING

Rapid prototyping in a world of delays

Prototyping is rarely linear. Teams must iterate between 3D modeling, simulation, and electronics tools to achieve the best design. What if one solution did that and more?

Prototype and fabricate quickly without sacrificing quality

Whether you’re a team of one, or, one person in a team of many, prototyping and fabricating ideas require speed, agility, and exploration. They're certainly not linear processes, but seamless collaboration from the start sets the stage for a successful product development process.

Investigate as many design options as possible, easily ship ideas to fabricators, and keep lines of communication strong internally and externally with the robust capabilities of Autodesk Fusion.

Where output makes the most impact

Increase product development agility

Increase manufacturing throughput with automation, collaboration, and software interoperability to reduce non-value add processes from design inception through production.

 

Enrich collaboration

Connect your design and engineering team with internal or external fabricators to ensure production goals are met and minimize design versioning confusion. 

 

Improve product quality

Iterate, simulate, and prototype easily with automated, connected workflows to improve product quality and reliability in the early stages of product development.

 

Stimulate innovation

A faster, digital prototyping process makes space for more ideas, giving you more chances to get your end product just right.

 

Improve time to market

Optimize your prototyping and fabrication processes to increase productivity while reducing material costs, engineering costs, and fixed overhead costs.

 

Reduce part defects

Leverage digital prototyping, simulation, data management, and quality management tools to lessen chances of costly defects.

 

Everything you need to drive your prototyping and fabrication with ease

Simplified collaboration

Seamlessly collaborate with contractors or clients directly in an assembly using Assembly Concurrency. Web browser access enables easy job site access for those who need to reference the 3D models on the fly.

 

Enhanced design iteration

Explore new design opportunities fast using Automated Modeling or take it a step further with Generative Design to incorporate considerations such as manufacturing methods or costs. 

Simulate part performance

Predict the impact design changes have on product performance and manufacturability with finite element analysis (FEA) and injection molding simulation.

 

Post-processing insights

Identify design improvements before manufacturing based on in-canvas rendering, design for manufacturability with Injection Molding simulation, and more. 

 

Intuitive drawing creation

Publish your product's manufacturing and fabrication plans with detailed model and assembly drawings to efficiently add clarity to stakeholders.

 

Sheet metal fabrication

Prepare for fabrication with sheet metal part sketching and modeling, bending and relief rules, seam gaps, weld callouts, and integral nesting capabilities.

 

Integrated ECAD and MCAD

Quickly design circuits, visualize your electronic product's 3D model aspects, and test how the PCB fits within the design assembly with ECAD and MCAD integration.

 

Additive and CAM

Generate toolpaths for 2 & 3-axis, 3+2, 4 & 5-axis milling and more with support for additive, subtractive, and hybrid manufacturing. Predict potential failures before running the machine. 

 

Autodesk Fusion plans and pricing for rapid prototyping

Autodesk Fusion

1-year subscription: most popular, 1-year access to advanced CAD, CAM, CAE, PCB, data management, and collaboration tools with Autodesk Fusion.
 

/year

Autodesk Fusion for Manufacturing

1-year subscription: Combines core capabilities in Autodesk Fusion with professional-grade tools in the Manufacturing Extension for 3D printing, CNC machining, sheet-metal fabrication, and more.
 

 /year

Autodesk Fusion extensions

Extensions allow you to unlock advanced design and manufacturing technologies in Autodesk Fusion.

Want to try Autodesk Fusion? Download a free 30-day trial

AUTODESK FUSION HARDWARE & SOFTWARE PARTNERS

Explore design and manufacturing integrations for Fusion

See how you can connect machine tool, additive machinery, tooling, probing and work-holding partners with Fusion, and explore software integrations to increase manufacturing throughput and maximize profit potential.

Rapid prototyping software FAQs

What is prototyping?

Prototyping is the first stage of the product development process. It's a quick, experimental, rapid stage for ideation and conception. The goal is to come up with as many viable product ideas as possible. 

What is fabrication?

Fabrication is the process of exploring how your prototype will be made for production. You can either fabricate your design in-house or send your design to an external fabricator.

What tools does Autodesk Fusion have to support the prototyping process?

Autodesk Fusion and its Extensions offer a wide variety of tools to support teams during prototyping, including 3D modeling, latticing, electronics design, additive manufacturing, simulation, automated modeling, generative design, rendering, and more.

Assembly concurrency and public model sharing enable teams to seamlessly collaborate as they move through the prototyping stage. Flexible pay as you go options empower teams to adjust to changing needs during the product development cycle. 

How do I optimize my Fusion model for efficient prototyping and fabrication?

Leveraging the tools available in Autodesk Fusion, teams can generate virtual prototypes to minimize or even eliminate the need (and costs) of physical prototyping. You can quickly discover potential risks, iterate various solutions, and communicate changes to internal and external stakeholders - all within Autodesk Fusion. 

Manufacturing/Fabricating is simplified with Autodesk Fusion by taking your models and assemblies the next step with designing for manufacturability. Generate toolpaths for CAM and additive productions, design how your sheet metal needs to bend and be cut, optimize your part arrangements on stock material or in the build space, and even get insights on plastic injection moldability. 

