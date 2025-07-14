AI animation is the creation or enhancement of animation using artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms. It can improve the process of traditional animation by automating parts of the workflow to make it much faster. AI animation can also help make animation look more realistic by analyzing and re-creating lifelike movements or visual effects (VFX) like smoke, fire, and water.

By automating certain repetitive tasks, AI animation makes animation more efficient, giving animators time to focus on more creative aspects like character development and visual storytelling. It can also offer smaller animation studios a level of complexity for the environments, VFX, textures, lighting, and other aspects of production that they may not be able to accomplish manually. Some AI animation software can also save budget on the equipment needed for traditional animation or virtual production, such as motion capture gear and green screen or blue screen backdrops.

There is a misconception around some AI animation tools that they reduce the creativity of—or outright replace—animators. However, the best AI animation technology can contribute to a best-of-both-worlds scenario for animators, where they gain the powerful efficiencies of AI animation software yet retain full creative control.