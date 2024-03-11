The best way to understand how proceduralism impacts design workflows is to analyze the kind of projects where it’s useful across VFX and animation for movies, TV, games, and media.

Terrain generation: Proceduralism is extensively used for creating realistic terrains in applications like game development or landscape design. Whether you’re crafting mountains, rolling hills, canyons, and ravines for an epic movie or desert dunes, arctic tundra, and swampy wetlands for video game cutscenes, procedural algorithms can generate diverse and detailed landscapes with minimal

manual input.



3D models: Procedural modeling is perfect for creating complex 3D models, especially for objects with repetitive patterns or structures.



Textures and materials: From veiny forearms to dense foliage to wood grain patterns, procedural techniques can be used to generate intricate textures and materials, offering scalable and efficient ways to create diverse surface appearances in movie animations and games.



Simulations and effects: Proceduralism is a powerful technique in the field of visual effects. It can be used to create realistic simulations and effects like combustion, water, snow, and particles without having to define every detail.



Cityscapes and urban planning: Procedural generation is used by architects and urban planners to generate cityscapes and urban environments and to prototype placemaking ideas quickly for real-life architectural projects and game environments.

