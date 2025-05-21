A lean plant layout can follow five different types of manufacturing plant layouts: process, product, cellular, fixed-position, and combination.

A process layout is flexible and positions similar processes or machines in clusters, while product layouts place machines and workstations in the appropriate sequential order for a product line. Product layouts are less flexible but are fast and highly efficient for mass production, while process layouts can be better for batch production.

A cellular layout blends the process and product layout approaches with machine cells that make groups of parts or assemblies. Often in a cellular layout, each cell’s team makes a product from start to finish, with each person involved in multiple tasks.

In a fixed-position layout, the product remains in a fixed position while machines and employees work around it. This layout usually suits very large products or assemblies that are impractical to move around in manufacturing facilities. Finally, a combination layout is any production layout that combines elements of the other layout types.