Substations are integral to electrical power systems and there are various types, tailored to specific functions. Step-up substations elevate transmission voltage near power plants, while step-down substations reduce voltage for local distribution. Switching substations manage line connections for reliable power flow, outdoor substations utilize steel lattice structures in open areas, indoor substations offer weather protection within buildings, and underground substations minimize visual impact by being concealed below ground.

The technical components for substation operation include transformers for voltage conversion, circuit breakers for current interruption, switchgear for circuit control, busbars for power transmission, protection relays for fault detection, control systems for operation monitoring, instrument transformers for measurement scaling, capacitor banks for voltage regulation, grounding systems for safety, and communication equipment for data exchange.



Building a substation involves stages from site selection and permitting to procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, grid integration, and handover for ongoing operation and maintenance.

