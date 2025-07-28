If your CAD needs tend to fluctuate or you need to use it for specific projects, you can get an affordable CAD software option with Autodesk Flex. Flex is our pay-as-you-go option, giving on-demand access to premium Autodesk software like AutoCAD, Fusion, and Revit. It works via a token system – simply buy tokens for you or your team and use them to purchase access to the software you want on a daily basis (the amount of tokens per day varies for each product).

While Flex tokens are not available for Autodesk LT products such as AutoCAD LT or Revit LT, if you’re looking for a flexible option for CAD software and you’re expecting to use it only occasionally or for short amounts of time, Flex is likely a good choice for you.

Flex is also a cost-effective option if you need to use more than one Autodesk product (such as AutoCAD and Revit) from time to time, but without the need for a monthly subscription. If you plan on using specific Autodesk software more frequently, a monthly or annual subscription for that product may be more cost-effective in the long run.

The cost of Flex per token is significantly reduced when you buy 5,000 or more, and the more you buy, the larger the discount. This can be a good choice if you’re growing your business and need cost-effective ad-hoc access to a range of software.