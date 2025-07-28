& Construction
Autodesk is known globally for providing industry leading CAD software such as AutoCAD and Fusion to businesses and individuals working in a variety of sectors. CAD (computer-aided design) is an invaluable design tool and provides many benefits to those who use it that makes it money well spent, including increased efficiency, accuracy and enhanced creativity. But not everyone can afford high-end CAD or BIM software, and for that reason Autodesk provides a variety of lower cost CAD software options that put drafting and design tools within reach of everyone who wants or needs to use it.
All CAD users are different, and there are many different types of people who can benefit from budget CAD software.
For any business that is only just starting or has yet to hit its stride in terms of profitability, inexpensive CAD software can be a vital lifeline in the early days.
Not everyone who uses CAD is doing so with profit in mind, and so low cost CAD software is often sought by DIYers, hobbyists, and others who design for their own personal projects.
Freelance design work can be unpredictable, with shifting fortunes from month to month, so flexible payment options can be a valuable asset.
For anyone starting out in the world of computer aided design, it doesn’t necessarily make sense to make a large investment right away. Having a lower cost option while learning CAD software makes it possible to ‘test the waters’ without spending a significant amount.
For recent college graduates who are no longer eligible for Autodesk’s free student software, affordable or free access to professional-level CAD software is essential for continued learning or portfolio building.
CAD software has a number of useful purposes:
Whether you’re designing a floor plan, electrical schematics or creating technical drawings for a new product, you can use CAD software to sketch out and present your ideas.
With low-cost 3D CAD software such as Fusion for personal use, you can create 3D designs for a variety of purposes, such as game development, VFX and product design.
Nothing compares with hands-on practice and experimentation with professional CAD packages when it comes to learning the fundamentals and beyond.
Rather than investing in a costly production run without trying it out first, Autodesk’s affordable CAD software options allows you to prototype and test out your ideas with reduced risk and low outlay.
Best-in-class tool for 2D CAD drafting, drawing, and documentation. Subscription includes AutoCAD LT on desktop, web, and mobile.
Draft, annotate, and add field data to your drawings online via your web browser or mobile device. Access and edit DWG files, and quickly collaborate with AutoCAD users on designs.
If your CAD needs tend to fluctuate or you need to use it for specific projects, you can get an affordable CAD software option with Autodesk Flex. Flex is our pay-as-you-go option, giving on-demand access to premium Autodesk software like AutoCAD, Fusion, and Revit. It works via a token system – simply buy tokens for you or your team and use them to purchase access to the software you want on a daily basis (the amount of tokens per day varies for each product).
While Flex tokens are not available for Autodesk LT products such as AutoCAD LT or Revit LT, if you’re looking for a flexible option for CAD software and you’re expecting to use it only occasionally or for short amounts of time, Flex is likely a good choice for you.
Flex is also a cost-effective option if you need to use more than one Autodesk product (such as AutoCAD and Revit) from time to time, but without the need for a monthly subscription. If you plan on using specific Autodesk software more frequently, a monthly or annual subscription for that product may be more cost-effective in the long run.
The cost of Flex per token is significantly reduced when you buy 5,000 or more, and the more you buy, the larger the discount. This can be a good choice if you’re growing your business and need cost-effective ad-hoc access to a range of software.
For students, being able to access professional software can provide a substantial boost to their education, and it can also help educators in their role. Autodesk educational licenses provide free access for students and educators to our fully-featured CAD software such as AutoCAD, Fusion, and Revit. There are several ways for students to gain access to the software:
Not everyone needs full access to CAD software. If you only need to view files, for example if other members of your team need you review or approve a design, or if a contractor has asked you to view their work, you can do so for free. We offer a number of free viewers which you can use to view files without needing to subscribe, including:
Autodesk Viewer - View more than 80 file types for free, including DWG, Step and DWF, with ease from your browser.
DWG TrueView - View CAD files in DWG and DXF formats.
If you’re looking to try out CAD software before you commit to purchasing a more professional package, you can actually try out many of Autodesk’s top CAD packages for free.
We offer 15-30-day free trials on AutoCAD, AutoCAD LT, Fusion, and most of our other design tools, so you can try them out before you buy. This allows you to see what the software can do for you and whether it’s what you need, risk-free.
All of our free trials are fully featured, so you can get an authentic experience of what the software is like while you determine if it’s right for you.
Fully-functional and professional CAD software may often not always be needed in certain use cases. There are many situations where inexpensive CAD software makes more sense:
Small businesses, startups, or hobbyists may not often have the budget for robust CAD or BIM design software. Autodesk’s free or low cost 2D and 3D CAD software options, such as Fusion for personal use or AutoCAD LT, respectively, allow you to access the same kinds of tools used by professional designers at a substantially reduced cost.
If you’re just starting out as a freelancer, DIYer, or you’re teaching yourself CAD then free or inexpensive drafting software is a sensible but effective way of exploring the field and your interest in it.
Cheap CAD software shouldn’t be a pale comparison of its more expensive counterparts. Lighter versions of our full software, such as AutoCAD LT and Revit LT, have many of the same powerful features provided in our premium packages, giving you a lot for less.
Budget CAD software is used by many different kinds of users. Hobbyists, startups, small businesses, DIYers, and beginners can all benefit from inexpensive and cheaper CAD software.
Yes, Autodesk has a variety of free CAD software options. You can access free trials of all of our most popular CAD tools, and students can get free access for the duration of their studies. If you only want to view CAD files then you can download our free viewers. If you want to try out some CAD basics, you can also use Tinkercad entirely free within your browser.
Autodesk offers a number of cheaper CAD software options. AutoCAD LT offers 2D design and drafting at an inexpensive price. Flex payment options meanwhile provide users with CAD software on demand according to their needs. For a frills-free in-browser experience for novices or students, Tinkercad is a good place to start.
To get a free trial of AutoCAD, simply visit our AutoCAD free trial page. You’ll be asked a few questions, such as whether you want to access AutoCAD or one if its toolsets, such as AutoCAD Architecture. Then simply sign in and start your download.
AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT, our affordable CAD option, have many similarities, such as the ability to draft 2D manufacturing drawings and plans, to collaborate with others and to create reusable block libraries. The key differences are that AutoCAD also provides 3D CAD capabilities, additional features for automation and access to industry-specific toolsets. AutoCAD LT is a good choice for anyone who is learning CAD or intends to use it on a personal rather than a professional level.
Yes, some of our budget CAD software can be used commercially. AutoCAD LT and Revit LT can both be used for commercial projects. Other affordable CAD software, in particular Fusion for personal use, have usage restrictions.