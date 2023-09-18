Visual effects (VFX) software is used in movies, episodic TV, video games, virtual reality (VR), and advertising to create imaginary worlds, enhance action sequences, develop characters and creatures, build environmental effects, and more.

VFX software is also heavily used in conjunction with virtual production—a technique that combines live-action shots with digital assets and environment—enabling filmmakers to be more agile and streamline their production process.



This software provides several key components:

