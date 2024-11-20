Wearable tech devices are a complex challenge for designers and manufacturers because they require more design constraints than average consumer products. The most popular wearable devices—smart watches and fitness bands—are electronic devices greatly limited by space yet involving advanced sensors and displays for monitoring heart rate, blood pressure, physical movement, sleep, and more. This requires tradeoffs between features and the lifespan of small batteries. These devices and other wearables, like AR/VR headsets, may be subject to additional regulatory requirements because they touch the body. They also have environmental requirements like dust- and moisture-resistance, as well as balancing aesthetic concerns with functionality.

For the above reasons, wearable technology designers and manufacturers should conduct thorough customer research, including user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) research, to ensure they develop wearable devices in line with their target audience’s behavior and desires. Wearable technology should follow user-centered design, as these devices are often used every day, throughout the day. They need to fit into everyday situations and balance easy navigation and focused features with pleasing physical aesthetics.

Because of the small size of most wearable device displays, they need to prioritize “glanceability,” the ability for users to quickly glean the information they want from a glance at the screen. This takes a UI that efficiently uses the limited display surface area. Wearables can also give haptic feedback and take input from the user’s voice and gestures to be interactive with less emphasis on the screen itself.