Autodesk EAGLE is an electronic design automation (EDA) software used for designing printed circuit boards (PCBs) and is currently available with a subscription to Autodesk Fusion.

Effective June 7, 2026, Autodesk will no longer sell or support EAGLE. Moving forward, electronics investment will be in Autodesk Fusion.

Autodesk Fusion is the future of electronics design, unifying mechanical design, electronics, and manufacturing in a single product development platform.