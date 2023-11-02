PRECONSTRUCTION SOFTWARE

Preconstruction: Setting the stage for construction success

Explore how preconstruction processes and new software empower teams to optimize project preparation, help to streamline collaboration, and mitigate risks.

Architects meet with a client over the internet.

Architects hold a virtual conference with a client.

What is preconstruction?

Preconstruction is a crucial phase in construction projects that occurs before actual construction work begins. Its primary purpose is to mitigate risks and set the stage for a successful project. During this phase, feasibility studies assess project viability, cost estimation determines the budget, and risk assessment identifies potential issues. Value engineering optimizes design and construction methods, while design coordination helps ensure alignment with project objectives. Obtaining permits and regulatory compliance, developing a detailed construction schedule, selecting the right contractors, and allocating project risks are all vital aspects of preconstruction. Effective communication among stakeholders is key to proactively addressing issues.

By embracing preconstruction, project stakeholders can identify and address potential problems early, reducing costly delays, budget overruns, and quality issues during construction. This proactive approach helps ensure the project is executed smoothly and successfully.

Construction workers, engineers, and architects review project details.

Construction workers, engineers, and architects review project details.

The preconstruction process

The preconstruction process begins with conceptualization and design, where client requirements are understood, preliminary designs are created, and detailed architectural and engineering plans are developed. In the preconstruction planning and project alignment phase, core activities include analysis, budgeting, and risk assessment. This forms the foundation for effective project management.

Regulatory compliance and stakeholder engagement involves reviewing building codes, obtaining permits, engaging with stakeholders, conducting environmental assessments, and implementing sustainability measures. Lastly, the final review and approval stage is when all preparations are reviewed with the client and final approval is obtained before transitioning to the construction phase. This helps ensure alignment with the client's vision and regulatory requirements before actual construction work commences.

Architects review site plans with a building model on a conference table.

Architects review project plans and budgets.

Preconstruction planning

Preconstruction planning encompasses core project elements such as defining objectives, budgeting, risk assessment, design coordination, permitting, contractor selection, scheduling, and stakeholder communication. These are essential for a successful construction project.

Construction software enhances the preconstruction process through data integration and better collaboration among stakeholders. It centralizes project information, helps to streamline document management, aids scheduling and project management, enables accurate cost estimation and budget tracking, assists in risk analysis, automates permitting and compliance tasks, and enhances communication and reporting. Mobile accessibility also helps stakeholders stay connected and informed from various locations, leading to greater efficiency, reduced errors, and improved project outcomes.

Benefits of preconstruction software

Preconstruction software provides key benefits that greatly enhance efficiency and effectiveness, such as:

A centralized platform

Preconstruction software provides a centralized platform where project stakeholders can collaborate.

 

Real-time updates

Real-time collaboration reduces miscommunications and helps ensure everyone works with more accurate information.

 

Automated calculations

Users can generate more accurate, detailed cost estimates quickly, reducing potential human errors and ensuring consistency.

 

Digital takeoffs

Users can click on various elements such as walls, floors, or roofing and automatically calculate quantities, areas, lengths, and volumes.

 

Centralized data storage

Preconstruction software integrates data from various sources, such as design plans, cost estimates, schedules, and project documents.

 

Data-driven decision making

With access to real-time data and analytics, project stakeholders can make informed decisions promptly and proactively address issues.

 

Preconstruction software features

An office worker uses a handheld calculator.

Cost-estimation tools

More accurately estimate project costs and create detailed budgets, all while tracking and managing costs in real time.

 

A man shakes his client's hand on a construction site.

Bid management

Manage the bidding process, including inviting contractors to submit bids, evaluating bid proposals, and selecting the most suitable contractors.

 

An office worker manages documents on a computer.

Document management

Efficiently manage and organize project documents—including design plans, permits, contracts, and communication logs—in a centralized digital repository.

 

An office worker reviews project scheduling software.

Scheduling and timeline management

Create and manage construction schedules, track progress, and identify critical path activities to help ensure project timelines are met.

 

Autodesk preconstruction software

Autodesk Takeoff

Perform accurate 2D takeoffs and generate automated quantities from 3D models in a single online solution.

Product details
Autodesk Docs

Manage project information in a cloud-based, common data environment

Product details

Putting preconstruction software to work

A construction worker consults a tablet on a jobsite.

JOERIS

Encouraging a winning preconstruction process

Regional contractor fosters collaboration and makes preconstruction more efficient with Autodesk Assemble and the Autodesk Construction Cloud.

 

Read story
A construction worker walks across a job site.

RLB

Creating a connected environment

Specialty contractor uses the Autodesk Construction Cloud to redesign the preconstruction phase and slash inefficiencies.

 

Read story
Engineers consult a construction plan on a computer screen.

DPR CONSTRUCTION

Delivering more accurate estimates in real time

General contractor enhances workflows while saving time and resources with Autodesk Revit and Autodesk Takeoff.

 

Read story
Construction workers pose with a laptop and tablet on a job site.

FORTIS CONSTRUCTION

Supporting quality construction while pushing the envelope

Employee-owned general contractor delights customers and delivers high-quality projects with Autodesk Revit and Navisworks.

 

Read story

Preconstruction software resources

Minimize potential problems early and protect project profit margins with effective preconstruction.

 

Optimize common preconstruction workflows and identify variance between design iterations with BIM and Assemble.

 

Boost efficiency and results in your preconstruction phase with 5 best practices that can supercharge project outcomes.

 

Explore game-changing preconstruction processes to drive efficiency and support streamlining your construction projects.

 

Discover seven key techniques to optimize collaboration in the preconstruction phase for better project results.

 

Frequently asked questions (FAQ) on preconstruction software

What is the difference between preconstruction and construction?

The main difference between preconstruction and construction lies in their purpose and activities. Preconstruction is the planning and preparation phase that precedes physical construction work. It involves activities such as project initiation, feasibility studies, budgeting, risk assessment, and contractor selection to define project objectives, estimate costs, and mitigate risks.

 

In contrast, the construction phase is the physical execution of the project, where contractors and construction workers carry out tasks such as site work, structural construction, and finishing based on the preconstruction plans and specifications.

Why is the preconstruction phase important?

The preconstruction phase is important for construction projects largely for its role in risk mitigation, cost control, project planning, and quality assurance. It allows identification and proactive management of potential risks, precise cost estimation and budgeting, development of comprehensive project schedules, and optimization of project design.

 

Preconstruction also involves crucial steps such as contractor selection, stakeholder alignment, regulatory compliance, and value engineering. By addressing these aspects comprehensively, the preconstruction phase sets the foundation for a successful construction project.

What tasks are involved in the preconstruction phase?

The preconstruction phase begins with defining project objectives and conducting feasibility studies, followed by conceptual design and cost estimation to understand project viability and requirements. Risk assessment and mitigation strategies are developed to address potential challenges. Design development and regulatory compliance help ensure that project plans align with regulations and stakeholder expectations. Detailed scheduling, contractor selection, and stakeholder communication set up efficient project execution. Value engineering optimizes costs without sacrificing quality, and environmental assessments consider sustainability.

 

The phase concludes with comprehensive preconstruction documentation that provides a clear project roadmap.

How long does the preconstruction phase typically last?

The duration of the preconstruction phase in a construction project can vary widely depending on project complexity, regulatory approvals, design development, client decision-making, contractor selection, risk assessment, budgeting, and project size. It typically ranges from several months to a year or more. Complex and large-scale projects, as well as those requiring extensive design work or regulatory approvals, tend to have longer preconstruction phases. Project managers and stakeholders collaborate to establish a realistic timeline aligned with the project's unique requirements, helping ensure a smooth transition from planning to construction.

What are the most common challenges faced during preconstruction?

The preconstruction phase commonly presents challenges, including uncertain site conditions, budget constraints, scheduling delays due to permitting or design changes, complexities in obtaining necessary permits, contractor selection, risk management, stakeholder coordination, value engineering decisions, environmental compliance, change management, market fluctuations, client expectations, resource allocation, quality assurance, conflict resolution, and the adoption of construction technology. These challenges require proactive planning, effective communication, and experienced project management to help ensure a successful transition from planning to construction.

What does a preconstruction manager do?

A preconstruction manager is responsible for overseeing the planning and preparation phase of construction projects. They collaborate with project stakeholders to define objectives, estimate costs, develop budgets, and create detailed construction schedules. The preconstruction manager identifies potential risks and designs strategies to mitigate them while helping to ensure compliance with regulations and environmental standards. They coordinate design efforts, assist in contractor selection, and manage communication among project stakeholders. Their role also involves value engineering, quality assurance, change management, and the adoption of construction technology. Preconstruction managers play a crucial role in planning successful construction projects.

See more FAQ