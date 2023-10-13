Configure, price, quote (CPQ) business systems superpower your manufacturing quoting and sales processes. Quoting is a complicated process of gathering customer requirements, but CPQ software can make it simpler and quicker for business-development staff to quote and make customer decision-making more user-friendly.

Customers can view your products in a user interface that takes data directly from your 2D or 3D model, choosing from variables (configuration) that automatically update the cost (price).



A version of your design is viewed in a web interface, allowing a choice of predefined options that come directly from the engineering logic in the original CAD model. Making changes automatically updates the user’s view of the product and provides further context about the available variations.



Users can then save a configuration in a shopping cart and request further details based on metadata in the variations or submit it to sales to request a quote or return a price in real time. The data behind the same configuration can then be routed directly to an ERP system and on to manufacturing.



It lets customers take the lead in business development when it’s convenient for them, and you can be sure your business systems are giving them every possible choice—and the prices that reflect those choices—automatically.



When customers are satisfied with their choices, producing a formal cost document (quote) is easy. The sales data can also be transposed to connected business systems such as marketing and CRM platforms.

