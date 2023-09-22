DIGITAL SCULPTING

Digital sculpting: realistic organic detail with virtual tools

Explore ways 3D digital sculpting is just like the real thing, giving you the most detailed result for organic character or creature designs and geometries.

A digitally rendered monster features detailed skin and lifelike jewelry

What is digital sculpting?

In 3D animationgames, and entertainment, digital sculpting is the art of creating detailed objects from raw material. Just like real-world sculpting, tools are used to pinch, pull, and smooth surfaces virtually.

Customer uses Mudbox while working with polygon mesh during the digital sculpting process.

The digital sculpting process

Digital sculpting is a method for making detailed 3D models that’s particularly suited to organic surfaces like faces, skin, foliage, etc. This makes it a popular choice for character design, turning concept art into 3D models for animation in TV, movies, and video games.

 

Just like in real sculpting, a digital sculpting project starts with a piece of raw material in the software—a virtual ball of clay—and the artist uses their tools to shape details.

 

3D modeling is more suited to most digital art processes such as creating buildings or built objects because the geometry has straight lines or consistent curves. This allows the software to extrude each polygon across its length without extra computation to topologize the points in between.

 

A digitally sculpted object has an intricate polygon mesh that interacts with tools just like real clay does, but editable to a far deeper level.

Benefits of digital sculpting software

Digital sculpting software tends to impose a higher processing load on your equipment, but it's a compelling choice for several reasons.

Fine detail

The most important benefit of 3D digital sculpting tools by far is the detail—with every pore, hair, scar, vein, or gnarl bought to vivid life.

Short learning curve

Because it replicates sculpting in the real world, digital sculpting software can be more intuitive than the more technical toolset of 3D modeling.

Design freedom

3D modeling has more prescribed use cases like architecture and engineering, but digital sculpting tools give you a much broader conceptual framework to create in.

Realism

It's possible to create organic or detailed surface geometries using 3D modeling, but comparable designs made by digital sculpting software will look more natural and physically feasible.

Digital sculpting software

See how Autodesk software is used for digital sculpting

Explore these monstrous achievements.

A digitally sculpted monster roars onscreen.

GHOST VFX

Creating mythical creatures for Netflix

Ghost VFX worked on director Roar Uthaug's action-adventure romp Troll, and Autodesk's digital sculpting software played a central role.

 

Image courtesy of Netflix

A digitally sculpted face takes shape.

MKALI'S MISSION

Collaborating remotely through virtual studios

A group of remote artists and animators set up a completely cloud-based animation studio to create an epic 3D animation.

 

Adrian Bobb and film team behind the scenes of The Fore-men.

ADRIAN BOBB

Elevating storytelling with vivid character designs

VFX artist and animator Adrian Bobb’s feature film The Fore-men showcases his digital sculpting abilities.

 

Digital sculpting resources

Whether you're a novice or a seasoned user, find everything you need to know in our comprehensive help center.

 

Digital artist Jamie Scherer showed how simple digital sculpting can be, creating a futuristic chair using the digital sculpting tools in Fusion 360 in only 13 minutes.

 

Learn about creating high-resolution models with Maya's native digital sculpting tools.

 

In this video, artist Aaron Magnin explains how digital sculpting enabled him to design an industrial crane hook without needing to create multiple sketches from different angles.

 

Mudkit includes an object alignment tool, the power to extract a mesh from selected surfaces, boolean geometry creation, and a tool to automatically reskin mesh when your work distorts polygons.

 

Ask questions, share techniques, and explore popular topics in the Mudbox user forum.

 

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) on digital sculpting

What is digital versus physical sculpting?

Digital sculpting emulates the art form of physical sculpting as closely as possible. Where you apply tools, brushes, and effectors to a mass of clay in physical sculpting, digital sculpting lets you do the same in software.

 

Tool and process names have been taken directly from real-world sculpting so the software speaks your language.

What is the difference between 3D modeling and sculpting?

3D modeling expresses lines and curves by the points between them, the polygon enlarged in the relevant dimension to enable textures, and other properties.

 

Using digital sculpting tools, artists can manipulate the mesh of polygons themselves. That lets creators drill down ever farther, one layer at a time, adding more detail by manipulating the mesh using actions inspired by physical sculpting, such as pushing, pulling, pinching, and smoothing.