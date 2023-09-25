Some subscription plans, notably the Autodesk AEC Collection, Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro (formerly Autodesk BIM360), and the Autodesk Construction Cloud, complement Revit capabilities with BIM workflows enhanced by Autodesk cloud services. Revit Cloud Worksharing, available to Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro and Autodesk Construction Cloud subscribers, supports publishing Revit models to the cloud for better collaboration, ensuring project teams can access the latest model data anywhere, anytime. Shared models in the cloud improve collaboration for multi-disciplinary project teams, so that architecture, MEP, structural engineering, and all relevant project stakeholders can better model, share, and coordinate design intent. Revit Cloud Worksharing enables users to track changes to the model in real-time, improve clash detection, and execute project deliverables more efficiently, all while avoiding rework and streamlining project communication within the cloud-hosted project environment.

For AEC Collection subscribers, Autodesk Docs is Autodesk’s common data environment for AEC project teams. Autodesk Docs supports document and data sharing and management with tools and workflows that improve design coordination by making it easier to link, exchange, aggregate, and update model and project data within multi-disciplinary project teams.

Revit subscribers at every level (excluding Revit LT) can use Autodesk Insight to design more energy-efficient buildings and reach sustainability goals with whole-building carbon and energy analysis.